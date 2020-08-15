1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

What they're saying: State and local officials react to USPS changes

A USPS mail worker wearing a mask driving a mail vehicle in New Jersey on Aug. 13. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

State and local officials have come down on the Trump administration for changes to the U.S. Postal Service implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and threats from the president to block stimulus funding carved out to help the agency as it prepares to processes mail-in ballots for the November general election.

Why it matters: Lawmakers fear that cost-cutting measures and modifications to election mail processing practices could delay election mail, which could disenfranchise voters and delay election results.

The big picture: USPS has notified at least 46 states and the District of Columbia since July that it cannot ensure ballots sent by mail in the general election will arrive in time to be counted, citing close state election deadlines and a surge in mail-in voting due to the coronavirus.

  • In response to the letters, some states have proposed extending their mail-in voting deadlines. However, if states go ahead with deadline changes, it would guarantee election results will be delayed.
What they're saying:

Greg Fischer, mayor of Louisville and president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors: "The news of recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service’s delivery process coupled with the Administration’s decision to withhold funding is alarming and should be of grave concern to us all, particularly with the General Election only months away," per a statement.

Kim Wyman, Republican secretary of state in Washington: “Politicizing these administrative processes is dangerous and undermines public confidence in our elections,” she said in a statement, according to AP.

  • “This volume of work is by no means unusual, and is an operation I am confident the U.S. Postal Service is sufficiently prepared to fulfill.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom: "The @USPS should be fully funded. Pass it on."

Terry McAuliffe, former Democratic governor of Virginia: "Donald Trump will do anything he can to stay in power. Let’s be clear about this, his attack on the Postal Service is an attack on our democracy. We need to protect it so we can protect everyone’s right to vote."

Christine Todd Whitman, former Republican governor of New Jersey: "It is ironic that, as we approach the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment and the enfranchisement of women in the electoral process, we have an administration that is trying to disenfranchise millions of American voters."

  • "This is shameful. The #USPS must be fully funded and every vote must be counted. #SaveTheUSPS."

Jacob Knutson
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Report: USPS alerts 46 states of possible mail-in ballot delivery delays

A postal vehicle in front of a United State Postal Service facility in Chicago on Aug. 13. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service alerted 46 states and Washington, D.C., that it cannot ensure ballots sent by mail in the general election will arrive in time to be counted, the Washington Post reported Friday.

Why it matters: The written warnings, issued at the end of July, indicate that USPS believes it may not be able to manage the sudden surge in mail-in voting due to the coronavirus, "adding another layer of uncertainty ahead of the high-stakes presidential contest," the Post writes.

Jacob Knutson
Aug 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

USPS tells Pennsylvania mail-in ballots may not be delivered on time

Containers of mail-in ballots in Reading, Pa., on June 3. Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service told Pennsylvania officials in a July letter that "there is a significant risk" that mail-in ballots may not be delivered on time for the November election because the state’s election deadlines are "incongruous with the Postal Service's delivery standards," according to a Thursday court filing.

Why it matters: The letter comes as President Trump has repeatedly attacked mail-in voting and vowed that he will block demands to fund mail-in voting and the USPS, claiming without evidence that the ballots produce widespread voter fraud.

Marisa Fernandez
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"He needs to cheat to win": Dems condemn Trump's USPS attacks

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi accused President Trump on Friday of using "sabotage tactics" in his latest attacks on the U.S. Postal Service and mail-in voting, and threatening the integrity of the 2020 election, they wrote in a letter.

The big picture: Trump this week vowed to block additional funding for the USPS in the next coronavirus stimulus package, linking the agency to his baseless claims that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud.

