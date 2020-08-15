Demonstrators on Saturday gathered outside the home of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to protest his leadership amid allegations of limiting mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 general election.

The state of play: Congress is seeking $25 billion in aid for USPS ahead of an anticipated spike in mail-in voting this November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has said he intends to block the vote, unless Democrats agree to some Republican compromises in the coronavirus stimulus bill.

DeJoy, who took over USPS in June, is a Trump donor and defender.

The protest was arranged by direct action group Shut Down D.C., per WUSA 9.

"DeJoy has fired or reassigned much of the existing USPS leadership and ordered the removal of mail sorting machines that are fundamental to the functioning of the postal service. Meanwhile, mail delivery is slowing down under other decisions made by DeJoy, such as eliminating overtime for postal workers," the group wrote in a statement.

A look at the scene:

Demonstrators gather outside of the condo U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images.

Demonstrators overflowing into the D.C. street. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

A D.C. metro police car cruises by an intersection calling for action against Dejoy. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Dejoy's condo is surrounded by crowds demanding accountability. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Mailing materials can be seen throughout the crowd. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images