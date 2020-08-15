2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Protestors gather at postmaster general's home, demanding USPS action

Demonstrators on Saturday gathered outside the home of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to protest his leadership amid allegations of limiting mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 general election.

The state of play: Congress is seeking $25 billion in aid for USPS ahead of an anticipated spike in mail-in voting this November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Trump has said he intends to block the vote, unless Democrats agree to some Republican compromises in the coronavirus stimulus bill.
  • DeJoy, who took over USPS in June, is a Trump donor and defender.

The protest was arranged by direct action group Shut Down D.C., per WUSA 9.

  • "DeJoy has fired or reassigned much of the existing USPS leadership and ordered the removal of mail sorting machines that are fundamental to the functioning of the postal service. Meanwhile, mail delivery is slowing down under other decisions made by DeJoy, such as eliminating overtime for postal workers," the group wrote in a statement.

A look at the scene:

Demonstrators gather outside of the condo U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images.
Demonstrators overflowing into the D.C. street. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
A D.C. metro police car cruises by an intersection calling for action against Dejoy. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
Dejoy's condo is surrounded by crowds demanding accountability. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
Mailing materials can be seen throughout the crowd. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
Organizers called this a "wake-up call." Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Jacob Knutson
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Report: USPS alerts 46 states of possible mail-in ballot delivery delays

A postal vehicle in front of a United State Postal Service facility in Chicago on Aug. 13. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service alerted 46 states and Washington, D.C., that it cannot ensure ballots sent by mail in the general election will arrive in time to be counted, the Washington Post reported Friday.

Why it matters: The written warnings, issued at the end of July, indicate that USPS believes it may not be able to manage the sudden surge in mail-in voting due to the coronavirus, "adding another layer of uncertainty ahead of the high-stakes presidential contest," the Post writes.

Ursula Perano
Aug 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Postal workers' union endorses Biden

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The National Association of Letter Carriers, the union representing roughly 300,000 current and former postal workers, on Friday endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, calling him "a fierce ally and defender of the U.S. Postal Service," reports NBC News.

Why it matters: The endorsement comes as President Trump has vowed to block additional funding for the USPS in the next coronavirus stimulus package, linking it to his continued baseless claims that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud.

Marisa Fernandez
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"He needs to cheat to win": Dems condemn Trump's USPS attacks

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi accused President Trump on Friday of using "sabotage tactics" in his latest attacks on the U.S. Postal Service and mail-in voting, and threatening the integrity of the 2020 election, they wrote in a letter.

The big picture: Trump this week vowed to block additional funding for the USPS in the next coronavirus stimulus package, linking the agency to his baseless claims that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud.

