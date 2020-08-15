Trump says postmaster general wants to make USPS "great again”

President Trump continued his ongoing attacks on mail-in voting during a press conference Saturday, claiming without strong evidence that voting by mail will make the U.S. a “laughingstock."

What he's saying: When asked if Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's has Trump's backing, the president responded: "Yeah, he wants to make the post office great again."

"Universal mail-in voting is going to be catastrophic. It's going to make the U.S. a laughingstock all over the world," Trump said.

He noted that,"Absentee voting is great," just days after Palm Beach County election officials sent his and First Lady Melania Trump's mail-in ballots for Florida’s Aug. 18 primary election.

"...but now they want to send in millions and millions of ballots and you see what's happened. They're being lost, they're being discarded ... it's going to be a catastrophe."

"There’s no way they’re going to get it accurately," Trump said of universal mail-in voting.

"The problem with the mail-in voting, number one, you're never going to know when the election's over."

Trump also predicted it could take “months” or “years” to know the results of the November elections.

Context: DeJoy has implemented a number of changes to the Postal Service, shaking up its leadership and eliminating overtime and certain delivery policies.

Congressional Democrats and some state and local officials have criticized DeJoy's changes, saying they fear cost-cutting measures and modifications could delay election mail, which could disenfranchise voters and delay election results.

Congress is seeking $25 billion in aid for USPS ahead of an anticipated spike in mail-in voting this November due to the coronavirus pandemic.