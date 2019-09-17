Rep. Paul Cook (R-Calif.) will retire at the end of his term in 2020 and announce a run for a seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The big picture: Cook is the 18th Republican overall to retire from the House during this term, but it's worth noting that his district remains distinctly tilted toward the GOP despite Democratic investment in the area. Cook was re-elected with more than 62% of the vote in 2018, and President Trump beat Mitt Romney's performance in the district during the 2016 presidential election.

