Rep. Bill Flores is the 5th Texas Republican to announce retirement

Rep. Bill Flores (R-Texas) announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election in 2020, becoming the fifth Texas Republican — and the 15th Republican overall — to retire from the House this term.

The big picture: House Republicans want to regain control of the chamber from Democrats in 2020, but the continued exodus of GOP members will make the task even more challenging. Texas, which hold 38 electoral college votes, is becoming a more competitive state for Democrats across all levels of government.