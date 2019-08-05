New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Stories

Rep. Kenny Marchant becomes 4th Texas Republican to announce retirement

Kenny Marchant
Kenny Marchant during a House Ways and Means Committee meeting. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Kenny Marchant (R-Texas) announced Monday he will not seek re-election in 2020, becoming the fourth Texas Republican House member to announce retirement in recent weeks, the New York Times first reported.

Why it matters: Texas, which holds 38 electoral college votes, is increasingly becoming more competitive for Democrats in both presidential and congressional elections. Marchant won re-election in Texas' 24th district in November by just 3 points and is now the 12th House Republican retiring at the end of their term. Only 3 House Democrats have announced they aren't running in 2020.

House GOP Texas seats up for grabs in 2020:

  • Rep. Kenny Marchant, 24th district
  • Rep. Pete Olson, 22nd district
  • Rep. Will Hurd, 23rd district
  • Rep. Mike Conaway, 11th district

Go deeper: Shifting demographics could bring Texas into play for Democrats in 2020

2020 elections