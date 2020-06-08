1 hour ago - Technology

A call to end outsourced content moderation for social media platforms

A new report from NYU finds that a heavy reliance on contractors to handle content moderation at Facebook, Google and YouTube has led to bad working conditions and a lack of attention to real-world harms caused by inflammatory or deceptive content.

Why it matters: A great deal of attention is paid to these platforms' content policies, but much of the actual moderation work is being left to people who don't even directly work for the companies.

What they're saying: "The widespread practice of relying on third-party vendors for content review amounts to an outsourcing of responsibility for the safety of major social media platforms and their billions of users," said Paul Barrett, deputy director of the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights and author of the report.

Details: In addition to bringing the moderation process in house, the report recommends that social media companies:

  • Double the number of content moderators.
  • Hire content moderation "czars."
  • Expand content moderation in countries where online-fueled violence is likely.
  • Provide better medical and mental health care to moderators.
  • Fund research into the health effects of content moderation on workers.

Governments turn to protectionism in pandemic fallout

Protectionism is poised to play an elevated role in global dealmaking, particularly as countries grapple with the economic fallout of COVID-19.

Driving the news: Governments are creating new regulations and incentives to maintain local ownership of homegrown companies.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 7,038,942 — Total deaths: 403,267 — Total recoveries — 3,155,088Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m ET: 1,942,363 — Total deaths: 110,514 — Total recoveries: 506,367 — Total tested: 20,235,768Map.
  3. Public health: Disparities on display in D.C. — Why the pandemic is hitting minorities harder.
  4. Transportation: American Airlines an outlier on social distancing.
  5. Business: Dentistry fueled the health care sector's May jobs bump.
  6. Education: Students and teachers flunked remote learning.
The great economic data crisis

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Economists have long been disparaged for inaccurate predictions, but Friday's jobs report laid bare a new problem for the world's largest economy: questionable data.

Why it matters: Economic data is a crucial element in the movement of asset prices that determine what Americans pay for just about everything.

