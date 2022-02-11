Ontario declares a state of emergency over vaccine mandate protests

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday declared a state of emergency in response to protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Driving the news: Truckers, farmers and other protesters have blocked roads and portions of U.S.-Canada border crossings.

Factories facing a shortage of parts have been forced to stop production on both sides of the border after protesters supporting the truckers blocked access to Detroit's Ambassador Bridge, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

What he's saying: Ford said at a press conference that he will convene the executive council of Ontario "to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure."

He added that orders will include protecting international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways.

Those who do not comply will be subject to fines of up to $100,000 and up to a year in prison.

"We cannot have people occupying cities, holding them hostage," Ford said.

The big picture: Earlier this week, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in response to two weeks of massive demonstrations in Canada's capital over COVID-19 restrictions.

