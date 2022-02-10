Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S.-Canada protest forces Ford, Toyota to deepen production cuts

Ivana Saric

Demontrators against COVID-19 vaccine mandates block the roadway at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on Feb. 9. Photo: Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images

Toyota and Ford continued production cuts on Thursday as anti-vaccine mandate protesters persisted to block a U.S.-Canada border crossing that serves as a key link for the auto industry., per CNBC.

Why it matters: Automakers say the shutdown of the Ambassador Bridge for a fourth day on Thursday is hurting supply chains and causing headaches in an industry that was already facing a global chip shortage.

  • The route, which connects Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario, accounts for about a quarter of goods traded between the U.S. and Canada.

The big picture: Ford and Toyota had already halted some production on Wednesday, shutting down select plants and reducing production lines.

  • Ford is continuing to operate an engine plant in Windsor and an assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, on a reduced schedule, a Ford spokesperson told CNBC Thursday morning.
  • Toyota told CNBC Thursday that two of its Canadian plants would not be able to manufacture anything for the rest of the week due to supply chain issues that include the bridge's closure. Another plant in Kentucky is also partially shut down.
“We expect disruptions through the weekend, and we’ll continue to make adjustments as needed. While the situation is fluid and changes frequently, we do not anticipate any impact to employment at this time."
— Toyota statement, per CNBC

What they're saying: “This interruption on the Detroit-Windsor bridge hurts customers, autoworkers, suppliers, communities and companies on both sides of the border,” Ford said. “We hope this situation is resolved quickly, because it could have widespread impact on all automakers in the U.S. and Canada."

Go deeper: The Canada trucker protests' impact on the auto industry

Go deeper

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo for Axios)
1 hour ago - World

Sesame Street gets its first-ever Latino executive producer

Big Bird and his Mexican cousin, Abelardo Montoya. Photo: Janet Kim for Sesame Workshop

Sesame Street's decades-long presence on both sides of the border has come full circle with a Mexican American executive producer at the helm for its new season.

Why it matters: Sal Perez is the first Latino to serve in that role, although people of color have had a huge influence for years. The show is in production for its 53rd season.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Emily PeckSophia Cai
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress passes landmark #MeToo bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks with former Fox News journalist Gretchen Carlson last July, before a news conference to announce a bill seeking to end forced arbitration for sexual harassment claims. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With rare bipartisan support, the Senate passed landmark workplace legislation on Thursday that forbids companies from forcing sexual harassment and assault claims into arbitration.

Why it matters: The secretive dispute resolution process keeps litigation out of the public eye and is widely considered to favor employers over workers. The bill is the first major piece of legislation to come out of the upheaval of the #MeToo era. It now heads to President Biden for his signature.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Vaccine mandate protesters block main border crossing in Manitoba

Farmers block a highway in protest of vaccine mandates near Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 10. Photo: Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images

People protesting vaccine mandates in Canada blocked the main U.S.-Canada border crossing in Manitoba on Thursday with a number of vehicles and farm equipment, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the province said.

Why it matters: Three ports of entry between the two countries have now been either temporarily closed or delayed by several hours over the protests, and auto factories that rely on those crossings have begun halting production.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow