Obama praises Bucks for "standing up for what they believe in" with boycott

Former President Barack Obama hailed the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday for "standing up for what they believe in" and boycotting their NBA playoff game over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: Obama's statement comes as the NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS have postponed games following players' protest action over the shooting of Blake, 29, who has been left paralyzed from the waist down. After the Bucks became the first NBA team to boycott a game in the wake of nationwide unrest over racism and police brutality, the NBA to postponed all games scheduled for Wednesday night.

Go deeper: Milwaukee Bucks issue statement on Jacob Blake boycott