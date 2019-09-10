NRA sues San Francisco after city labels it a terrorist organization

The National Rifle Association filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Monday against San Francisco after the city passed a resolution declaring the gun rights group a "domestic terrorist organization."

Details: The NRA alleges the move violates its freedom of speech for political reasons and attempts to "blacklist anyone linked to the NRA." NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said in a statement on the lawsuit that "we will never stop fighting for our law-abiding members and their constitutional freedoms."

The big picture: The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the resolution last week. City supervisor Catherine Stefani told AP she drafted the resolution in response to the July 28 shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, which killed 3 people and wounded 15 others.