Country music singer Craig Morgan and Richard Childress, a NASCAR team owner, have become the latest National Rifle Association members to resign from the board, the NRA confirmed to the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Per WashPost, the latest resignations take the number of directors to have stepped down since May from the NRA board to 7. It's another blow for the NRA in a year that's been marked by very public in-fighting, with former president Oliver North stepping down and the gun rights group's top lobbyist Chris Cox resigning after being accused of complicity in a failed coup against CEO Wayne LaPierre — who's had his handling of NRA finances brought into question.