NRA turmoil: More board members resign

Convention attendees pass by a sign for the National Rifle Association at the 2016 National Shooting Sports Foundation's event
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Country music singer Craig Morgan and Richard Childress, a NASCAR team owner, have become the latest National Rifle Association members to resign from the board, the NRA confirmed to the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Per WashPost, the latest resignations take the number of directors to have stepped down since May from the NRA board to 7. It's another blow for the NRA in a year that's been marked by very public in-fighting, with former president Oliver North stepping down and the gun rights group's top lobbyist Chris Cox resigning after being accused of complicity in a failed coup against CEO Wayne LaPierre — who's had his handling of NRA finances brought into question.

The big picture: The number of resignations has mounted in recent weeks. On Aug. 12, professional sport shooter Julie Golob became the fourth person in two weeks to announce her resignation from the NRA board of directors, the Washington Post first reported.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the latest resignations.

