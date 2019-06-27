Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

NRA #2 official Chris Cox quits as turmoil engulfs gun rights group

Chris Cox, Executive Director of the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action, speaks before the National Rifle Association (NRA) Annual Meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, April 26, 2019.
Chris Cox. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A top National Rifle Association executive accused of extortion has resigned, NRA managing director for public affairs Andrew Arulanandum, told ABC News and AP Wednesday.

Why it matters: Confirmation of the resignation of Chris Cox as the NRA’s chief lobbyist and principal political strategist for the Institute for Legislative Action came as infighting at the gun rights group again exploded into the public arena. The NRA issued a statement confirming it's shut down production at NRATV and cut ties with advertising firm Ackerman McQueen.

The big picture: The New York Times reported last week Cox, who was the NRA's second-in-command, had been placed on administrative leave, accusing him of complicity in a failed coup against its chief executive, Wayne LaPierre. Infighting over that led to Oliver North stepping down as president in April.

What he's saying: Cox told the Times the allegations against him were "offensive and patently false."

