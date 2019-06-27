NRA #2 official Chris Cox quits as turmoil engulfs gun rights group

A top National Rifle Association executive accused of extortion has resigned, NRA managing director for public affairs Andrew Arulanandum, told ABC News and AP Wednesday.
Why it matters: Confirmation of the resignation of Chris Cox as the NRA’s chief lobbyist and principal political strategist for the Institute for Legislative Action came as infighting at the gun rights group again exploded into the public arena. The NRA issued a statement confirming it's shut down production at NRATV and cut ties with advertising firm Ackerman McQueen.