NRA shuts down NRATV production, cuts ties with advertising firm: NYT

The National Rifle Association has shut down production at NRATV and cut ties with advertising firm Ackerman McQueen, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: It amid a tumultuous time for the NRA that's seen Oliver North step down as president in April. The gun rights group was involved in a legal battle with Ackerman McQueen, a contractor for NRATV. North hosted a documentary series on NRATV called "American Heroes." Ackerman's employees included Dana Loesch. They'll no longer be the public faces of the NRA, according to the Times.