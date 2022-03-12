Why it matters: North Carolina has been the battleground for legal fights over disenfranchisement for the past decade, and its broader history in that area is among the most instructive stories of voting rights in the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new congressional map imposed by the courts on Feb. 23 has reinvigorated liberals in this purple state, where GOP legislative dominance has reigned since former President Obama narrowly carried the state in 2008.

The new maps show Republicans with seven mostly safe seats, Democrats with six, and one toss-up — a far cry from the 10-3-1 GOP edge after the Republican-led Legislature drew the initial maps in November.

Democratic Party leaders believe they need to seize this opportunity to add diversity to the 14-person congressional delegation.

Nida Allam’s political career was born out of grief. She was in her last semester of college on Feb. 10, 2015, when three of her closest friends — all Muslim, like her — were killed in what many believe was a hate crime in Chapel Hill.

Now Allam is 28 and a front-runner to become the Democratic nominee to replace longtime Rep. David Price — a white man retiring after more than 30 years — in the state's ultra-liberal congressional district around Durham.

Across the state, at least 20 candidates of color filed to run as Democrats in congressional races in the nine days that followed the new maps. More than 75 filed to run for the Legislature.

“We're at the stage where for Democrats in North Carolina, at what level of urgency are we going to act with?” Allam, a progressive and daughter of Indian and Pakistani immigrants, tells Axios.

Brian Turner, the campaign co-chair for the Democratic state house caucus, agrees. “For far too long, our delegation hasn't looked like the rich diversity that is North Carolina,” says Turner, a white man who's an outspoken supporter of Allam.

The big picture: A state that's 22% Black and 37% people of color overall has only two representatives of color in Washington out of 13 current House members and two senators.

One of those, Rep. G.K. Butterfield, is retiring, leaving Rep. Alma Adams as the only incumbent of color among the 14 congressional races this year. (The state added a seat after the 2020 Census.)

In the 12 years since Republicans gained control of North Carolina's Legislature, Democrats and voting rights groups have argued that gerrymandering not only hurts Democratic representation but Black representation.

more equitable map doesn't produce a more diverse delegation after this primary season, Democrats likely have no one to blame but themselves. "I'm concerned about African American representation, but I'm also concerned about Democratic representation," Butterfield told Axios in January. "And if we get fair Democratic representation, then African American representation will naturally follow. Right?"

Reality check: It's a safe bet that after the 2022 election, the state will have at least three elected officials of color in Washington, but a fourth will be a stretch.

Adams' seat in Charlotte is safe — 64% of the district voted for President Biden in 2020.

In Butterfield's district, which now leans Democrat by about 7 percentage points, all four primary candidates are Black.

In the district Price is retiring from — the 4th — five of eight primary candidates are people of color.

The backstory: Few districts in the country are more symbolic of the racial representation in America than Butterfield's district.

It's the 1st district now, but it essentially covers the same area as the "Black Second" district from Reconstruction.

George Henry White, the last Black congressman to serve during the end of the Reconstruction era, represented the Black Second.

White, a Republican, elected not to run in 1900 because North Carolina instituted a literacy test and grandfather clause that disenfranchised thousands of Black voters.

It would be 27 years before another Black person served in Congress in the U.S. It would be 92 years before another Black person from North Carolina did.

Before he left office, White gave an interview to the New York Times explaining his decision.

Much of his frustration wasn't directed at the overt white supremacists who passed discriminatory laws, but at his own party of supposed liberals.

"The white Republicans of North Carolina are Republicans in order to get the Negro vote to maintain them in office," he told the publication, "but they do not want the Negroes to hold office."

The bottom line: If all of that seems like distant history from 120 years ago, consider this: After White's departure, the next Black person elected to public office in that part of eastern North Carolina was a dentist in Wilson, who won a seat on the town board in 1953.

His name was G.K. Butterfield Sr., and his son, G.K. Jr., was 6 at the time.

Editor's note: This story was produced in partnership with The Assembly. A longer version will appear on The Assembly site next week.