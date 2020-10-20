1 hour ago - Technology

Netflix stock sinks after Q3 subscriber miss

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Netflix's stock was down more than 5% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the tech giant reported that it missed expectations on global subscriber growth for the quarter.

Why it matters: Netflix experienced explosive growth during the first half of the year. It wasn't expected to match that growth this quarter, when lockdowns lifted and after new competitive services had launched, but analysts were still expecting it to meet expectations of at least 3.3 million net new global subscribers.

  • Netflix's stock ticked up ahead of earnings on Tuesday in anticipation of good news.

Details: The company met Wall Street estimates for its bottom line, but missed on earnings per share, suggesting that it spent more money on marketing and content relative to its subscriber revenues than investors had hoped.

  • In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said that the pandemic and its impact "continues to make projections very uncertain, but as the world hopefully recovers in 2021, we would expect that our growth will revert back to levels similar to pre-COVID."
  • It also said that it expects paid net subscriber additions to be down year-over-year in the first half of 2021 as compared to the unprecedented spike in subscribers in the first half of 2020.

By the numbers, per CNBC:

  • Earnings per share (EPS): $1.74 vs. $2.14 expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimate.
  • Revenue: $6.44 billion vs. $6.38 billion expected, according to Refinitiv.
  • Global paid net subscriber additions: 2.2 million vs. 3.57 million expected, according to FactSet.

What's next: The company forecasts it will add 6 million paid net subscribers globally next quarter, bringing its total global paid subscriber count to over 200 million.

  • That's still fewer new subscribers than the number Netflix brought in Q4 last year, but the company is still dealing with the fallout of the pandemic, which has made it harder to produce new content.

McConnell urges White House not to strike stimulus deal before election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (L) speaks during a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has urged White House negotiators not to cut a deal with Democrats on new coronavirus stimulus before the election.

Driving the news: McConnell informed Senate Republicans of the move at a closed-door lunch on Tuesday, two people familiar with his remarks tell Axios. McConnell's remarks were first reported by the Washington Post.

Most arrested in protests are not associated with antifa

Protesters demonstrate as a Salt Lake City police vehicle burns on May 30. Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP

Antifa may be a focus on the right, but it's hard to find in the court system.

Why it matters: Very few of the people charged in this summer's protests and riots appear to be affiliated with highly organized extremist groups, reports AP.

Scoop: Republican super PAC raised $92 million in September

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, raised more than twice as much this September as it did two years ago, according to an FEC filing that will go live Tuesday night.

By the numbers: The SLF raised $92 million in September, spent $105 million, and ended the month with $113 million cash on hand, as Republicans work to maintain their majority on Nov. 3.

