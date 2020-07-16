2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Netflix shocks Wall Street with earnings miss, weak 3rd quarter guidance

Netflix's stock was down more than 12% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the entertainment giant said it missed analyst expectations on earnings-per-share and added fewer subscribers than expected during the second quarter.

Why it matters: Netflix was supposed to be a safe bet for investors this quarter. Third-party measurement companies like Nielsen and Parrot Analytics suggested throughout the quarter that the entertainment giant was pulling ahead of competitors in the U.S. in terms of consumer engagement during the pandemic.

Driving the news: Netflix also named Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos as co-CEO of the company, alongside chief executive Reed Hastings, in its earnings release.

  • Hastings and Sarandos have worked together for many years and have known each other for over two decades.
  • Hastings said he does not anticipate that day-to-day operations at Netflix will change much.

The big picture: Executives said in a shareholder letter that growth slowed this quarter due to the easing of lockdown restrictions and the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic wearing down. Netflix also alluded to new competition from TikTok, the short-form video app owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

  • "TikTok’s growth is astounding, showing the fluidity of internet entertainment. Instead of worrying about all these competitors, we continue to stick to our strategy of trying to improve our service and content every quarter faster than our peers," the executives wrote.
  • Be smart: Netflix has in the past suggested that any service that dominates users' time is a competitor, include Epic Games' hit video game Fortnite.

By the numbers, per CNBC:

  • Earnings per share (EPS): $1.59 vs. $1.81 expected, according to Refinitiv survey of analysts
  • Revenue: $6.15 billion vs. $6.08 billion, according to Refinitiv
  • Global paid net subscriber additions: 10.09 million vs. 8.26 million expected, according to FactSet

What's next: Netflix will hold a video Q&A presentation for investors at 6pm ET.

Dec 28, 2019 - Technology

The stock of the decade: Netflix

Netflix's 4,181% return from 2010 to the present makes it the S&P 500's best performer of the decade, CNBC reports.

The big picture: Netflix was the catalyst for the now-ubiquitous streaming wars that have overloaded dozens of major platforms with live and on-demand video.

Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 13,670,822 — Total deaths: 586,423 — Total recoveries — 7,635,655Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,549,451 — Total deaths: 138,072 — Total recoveries: 1,075,882 — Total tested: 42,521,027Map.
  3. States: Georgia governor bans local governments from issuing mask mandates — Florida breaks single-day record with over 150 coronavirus deaths.
  4. Sports: NCAA warns fall sports at risk as coronavirus data points in "wrong direction."
  5. Public health: The risk of loneliness and trauma from COVID-19.
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

850 LGBTQ people are running for office in 2020

Mondaire Jones, left, winner of the Democratic primary for the 17th Congressional District, addresses a Black Lives Matter protest in White Plains, New York. Photo: Bebeto Matthews/AP

A sign of progress: There are 843 openly LGBTQ elected officials across all levels of government in the U.S., up from 417 in June 2016.

What to watch: 850 LGBTQ people are running for office in 2020, including several candidates with strong chances of entering Congress, the AP reports, citing the LGBTQ Victory Institute’s Out For America.

