Netflix stock down slightly after missing domestic subscriber estimates

The big picture: This quarter's earnings are the first since the "streaming wars" really began to pick up. Disney launched its subscription streaming service Disney+ on Nov. 12. Apple launched its streaming service Apple TV+ on Nov. 1, while AT&T and Comcast/NBCUniversal are slated to launch their respective streaming services in April.

By the numbers, per CNBC:

Earnings per share : $1.30 per share (not comparable to Refinitiv estimates)

: $1.30 per share (not comparable to Refinitiv estimates) Revenue : $5.47 billion vs. $5.45 billion expected, per Refinitiv

: $5.47 billion vs. $5.45 billion expected, per Refinitiv Domestic paid subscriber additions : 550,000 vs. 589,000 expected, per FactSet estimates

: 550,000 vs. 589,000 expected, per FactSet estimates International paid subscriber additions: 8.3 million vs. 7.17 million expected, per FactSet

What's next: Netflix will hold a video Q&A presentation for investors at 6 pm ET.

