Netflix releases revenue and subscription data by region for first time

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Netflix released revenue and subscription data that showed the service has grown fastest in regions outside of the U.S. and Canada from 2017 to 2019.

Why it matters: This is the first time Netflix has disclosed subscriber numbers for specific regions. Netflix's streaming business in the North America is still growing, but the platform — like other consumer media companies — is increasingly looking to other regions to continue its growth when business inevitably slows down at home.

By the numbers (September 30, 2019):

  • International: More than 90 million paid subscribers outside of the U.S. and Canada
  • U.S. and Canada: 67.1 million
  • Europe, Middle East, Africa: 47.4 million
  • Latin America: 29.4 million
  • Asia Pacific: 14.5 million

1 relic thing: Netflix generated $450 million in revenue from DVD rentals in the US and Canada — in 2017!

