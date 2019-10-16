Netflix stock spikes after earnings beat

Netflix's stock was up roughly 10% on Wednesday, after the company said it surpassed expectations for earnings per share and international subscriber growth, a key metric for the company because of saturation in the U.S.

Why it matters: This quarter's earnings are the last before the "streaming wars" really begin to pick up. Disney is expected to launch its subscription streaming service Disney+ on November 12th. AT&T and Comcast/NBCUniversal are slate to launch their respective streaming services next April.