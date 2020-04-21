1 hour ago - Technology

Netflix stock surges after posting massive Q1 subscriber increases

Sara Fischer

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Netflix's stock was up more than 10% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the entertainment giant blew past investor expectations for subscriber growth in the first quarter.

Why it matters: Nielsen and other measurement vendors reported that Netflix was experiencing a surge in viewership during the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix blew past the high-end of Wall Street's new subscriber estimates, nearly doubling them.

Details: The company also posted its first quarter as a cash flow positive company, due in part to the fact that it had to halt production spend in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Yes, but: The streamer conceded that although viewership and subscriber numbers were up, the rate of the U.S. dollar depressed its international revenue, resulting in revenue-as-forecast.

Between the lines: Netflix benefitted from a few huge hits this past quarter as well. The streaming giant, which uses its own measurement standards that are not precisely comparable to television viewership standards, said 64 million households watched its hit documentary 'Tiger King" and its hit reality show 'Love Is Blind' was viewed by 30 million.

By the numbers, per CNBC:

  • Earnings per share: $1.57 per share vs. $1.65 (per Refinitiv consensus estimates)
  • Revenue: $5.77 billion vs. $5.76 billion expected, per Refinitiv
  • Paid subscriber additions: 15.77 vs. 7.2 million expected, per FactSet
  • Total subscriber count: 182.86 million globally

What's next: Netflix will hold a video Q&A presentation for investors at 6 p.m. ET.

Dion Rabouin

The stock market's demand disconnect

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The contrast between moves in oil prices and U.S. stocks has been stark. Even before Monday's once-in-a-lifetime fire sale in oil, crude prices had priced in at least some of the massive demand drop in the market while stock prices had recovered to their April 2019 level.

Why it matters: Stock prices are not reflecting the value of companies and the S&P 500 could fall hard and fast, in a miniature version of Monday's oil rout (when WTI crude futures fell from $17.85 a barrel to -$37.63) after a 25% rally since March 23.

Sara Fischer

Ad agencies expect coronavirus-driven losses to be worse than Great Recession

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Many of the biggest advertising holding groups are forecasting that their clients will severely pull back on ad spend due to the coronavirus.

The big picture: In a note to clients Tuesday morning, MoffettNathanson senior analyst Michael Nathanson predicted the drop in organic growth during the coronavirus crisis will be steeper than the financial crisis for major ad agencies holding groups like WPP, Omnicom and Interpublic (IPG).

Sara Fischer

Fandango buys video service Vudu from Walmart

Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Fandango, the digital movie ticketing company owned mostly by NBCUniversal, has acquired the free, ad-supported video service Vudu from Walmart, Vudu announced Monday. Deal terms weren't disclosed.

Why it matters: Big media companies are investing in ad-supported streaming services that could help them transition their dying TV ad businesses to digital while also bolstering their streaming offerings.

