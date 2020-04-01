41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Streaming spikes during coronavirus

Sara Fischer
Expand chart
Data: Nielsen; Chart: Axios Visuals

Streaming video has shot up dramatically in the U.S. over the past month, as more people turn to their screens for comfort during the nationwide coronavirus.

Why it matters: The pandemic has changed user behavior to promote more binge-watching, a habit that's likely to stay after the crisis concludes.

Driving the news: Americans (over the age of 2) streamed 85% more minutes of video in March 2020 compares to March 2019, according to a new report from Nielsen.

  • In total, Americans streamed 156 billion minutes of television during the last week of March, compared to 115 billion during the last week of February.

Binge viewing, according to Hulu, which is defined as watching 3+ episodes in the same session, has grown more than 25% over the past two weeks vs. the two weeks prior.

Details: Netflix had the biggest share of streaming minutes during the last week of March with 29%, followed by YouTube at 20%, Hulu at 10% and Amazon at 9%.

  • But over the past few weeks, Netflix grew the least amount in percentage of total streaming compared to other companies.

Yes, but: Netflix still had 9 of the top 10 most-streamed shows from March 9-15, per Nielsen, including "Spencer Confidential" followed by "The Office" in the top two spots.

Be smart: Nielsen's rankings mirror findings from Hulu out earlier this week that suggest that viewers have gravitated toward comedies and “comfort” TV shows, like sitcoms, reality television and cartoons.

  • HBO says that it's seen expected viewership gains amongst its original series, as well as films and some documentaries.

The big picture: The uptick in streaming video reflects a greater consumption in media overall as people are stuck inside their homes, per Nielsen.

What to watch: Older demographics that aren't typically streaming as much as younger generations are streaming more television than their younger counterparts right now.

Go deeper

Ben GemanOrion Rummler

Your coronavirus-fueled Netflix binges won't cook the planet

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

An International Energy Agency analysis finds that carbon emissions linked to streaming video aren't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but are nonetheless important to track as use grows.

Why it matters: Streaming video is one of the few entertainment options for those living under coronavirus lockdowns. Even before the crisis, services like Netflix and Hulu had ballooned in use.

Go deeperArrow21 hours ago - Energy & Environment
Sara Fischer

TV-like ratings are coming to esports

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

One of the world's biggest esports leagues is working with Nielsen to develop the first-ever comprehensive measurement system for viewership of esports broadcasts.

Why it matters: Esports audiences are growing so big that they are beginning to outpace traditional sports viewers globally. Without a way to adequately measure those audiences and compare them to TV audiences, it's harder for brands and leagues to monetize those eyeballs.

Go deeperArrowMar 3, 2020 - Sports
Sara FischerNeal Rothschild

America's new favorite pastime

News consumption has skyrocketed in the U.S. over the past few weeks due to the coronavirus, according to TV ratings, web traffic, app downloads and social media interactions.

Why it matters: Without live sports and with Hollywood production put on pause, consumers are confined to the only type of new professional-grade content that's still being produced daily: news.

Go deeperArrowMar 24, 2020 - Economy & Business