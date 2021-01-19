Sign up for our daily briefing

Netflix tops 200 million global subscribers

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Netflix said that it added another 8.5 million global subscribers last quarter, bringing its total number of paid subscribers globally to more than 200 million.

The big picture: Positive fourth quarter results show Netflix's resiliency, despite increased competition and pandemic-related production headwinds.

  • The company experienced explosive growth during the first half of last year, but growth began to slow towards the second half of the year, after pandemic-related lockdowns lifted in the third quarter.
  • Netflix beat expectations on earnings and revenue, in addition to global subscriber additions, for the fourth quarter.
  • Stock was up nearly 6% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the tech giant reported it's earnings.

Details: The company says it believes it's "very close to being sustainably" free cash flow positive and anticipates free cash flow will break even for the full year in 2021. This means it will likely no longer need to raise external financing for its. day-to-day operations.

  • Netflix has been cash-flow positive for the last three quarters. This is mostly due to the fact that the pandemic lightened some of the streamer's production and marketing expenses, but it's an important milestone for the company nonetheless.

By the numbers, per CNBC:

  • Earnings per share (EPS): $1.19 vs $1.39 expected, according to Refinitiv survey of analysts
  • Revenue: $6.64 billion vs $6.626 billion expected, according to Refinitiv
  • Global paid net subscriber additions: 8.5 million vs 6.47 million expected, according to StreetAccount

What's next: While the pandemic has stalled most of Hollywood's production schedule, Netflix seems on track to be able to deliver its programming slate in full.

  • The company released a teaser of its 2021 film slate last week, promising a new film debut every week.

Go deeper ... Netflix's earnings over the past year:

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Jan 18, 2021 - World

China's economy grows 6.5% in Q4 as country rebounds from coronavirus

A technician installs and checks service robots to be be used for food and medicine delivery in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, China, on Sunday. Photo: Hu Xuejun/VCG via Getty Images

China's economy grew at a 6.5% pace in the final quarter of 2020, the national statistics bureau announced Monday local time, topping off a year in which it grew in three of four quarters and by 2.3% in total.

Why it matters: No other major economy managed positive growth in 2020. Although the COVID-19 pandemic was first detected in China, the country got the virus under control and became one of the main positive drivers of the global economy even as the rest of the world was largely under lockdown.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Janet Yellen plays down debt, tax hike concerns in confirmation hearing

Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen at an event in December. (Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images)

Janet Yellen, Biden's pick to lead the Treasury Department, pushed back against two key concerns from Republican senators at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday: the country's debt and the incoming administration's plans to eventually raise taxes.

Driving the news: Yellen — who's expected to win confirmation — said spending big now will prevent the U.S. from having to dig out of a deeper hole later. She also said the Biden administration's priority right now is coronavirus relief, not raising taxes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump gives farewell address: "We did what we came here to do"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump gave a farewell video address on Tuesday, saying that his administration "did what we came here to do — and so much more."

Why it matters, via Axios' Alayna Treene: The address is very different from the Trump we've seen in his final weeks as president — one who has refused to accept his loss, who peddled conspiracy theories that fueled the attack on the Capitol, and who is boycotting his successor's inauguration. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

