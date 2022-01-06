Sign up for our daily briefing

The future of mobile gaming

Stephen Totilo

Alien Isolation for mobile. Screenshot: 20th Century Studios/Sega

The mobile gaming scene is likely to get more games in 2022 that were also made for PC and console, TouchArcade editor-in-chief Jared Nelson tells Axios.

Why it matters: Mobile is already the biggest sector in gaming, but what constitutes a mobile game is rapidly changing.

  • For decades, most of the big games on mobile were entirely different than the hit games on other platforms.
  • The lines are blurring thanks to more powerful mobile devices and because console and PC game makers want a piece of the giant mobile market.
  • “It seems silly to ignore the literal billions of potential customers who own smartphones and tablets,” Nelson said.

Between the lines: Mobile’s crossover games can be ports (new versions of old PC/console games) or multiplatform (launching at or close to the same time on console/PC and mobile).

State of play: One of the biggest games in the world, Genshin Impact, runs on mobile and console.

  • Ubisoft and Activision both plan to release new installments of big console/PC franchises on mobile this year.
  • League of Legends came to mobile in late 2020, and Pokemon Unite thrives on Switch and mobile.

The big picture: The mobile gaming market generated $93.2 billion last year and comprised 52% of the industry, according to industry tracker NewZoo

  • Consoles had 28% of the market, PCs 20%, according to NewZoo.
  • In the U.S., where consoles are the largest secord, mobile is less than half of the market. 
  • It also faces more of a stigma among hardcore gamers in the region, though Nelson believes is finally changing thanks to crossover releases like Call of Duty and League of Legends on mobile.

The bottom line: A lot of attention is paid to the growing size of the mobile gaming scene, but Nelson emphasizes that the quality of mobile gaming is also on the rise.

  • He tried more than 500 mobile games last year and is impressed with many indies and bigger publisher creations.
  • His site, which is supported by a Patreon, remains a go-to for people seeking news about the best new titles in a field flooded with constant releases.
  • “It was a good year for mobile games,” he said. “As long as you're willing to put in some effort to find the worthwhile stuff, I don't think mobile has ever had a bad year.”

Margaret TalevGlen Johnson
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's fiery 2024 preview

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak with reporters after their speeches Thursday. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden says holding former President Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 attack is about confronting the truth so America can move on.

  • "I’m crystal clear about the threats America faces," he said at the Capitol today in a fiery speech on the anniversary of the riot. "But I also know that our darkest days can lead to light and hope."

Between the lines: Biden also previewed themes for 2024 — especially if there's a Biden-Trump rematch.

Erin DohertyOriana Gonzalez
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: An hour-by-hour record of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with former President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

One year ago today, a pro-Trump mob stormed police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers had convened to certify the results of President Biden's Electoral College victory.

It was a shocking, violent and historic day. Here's how it all unfolded:

Yacob Reyes
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Gaetz: "We're proud of the work we did" on Jan. 6

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) doubled down on his rhetoric about the Capitol insurrection on Thursday, telling Steve Bannon on his podcast that he is "ashamed of nothing" and "proud of the work we did" on Jan. 6.

Why it matters: Gaetz, one of President Trump's most vocal supporters, has routinely made baseless claims regarding election fraud. He has mentioned the Capitol insurrection on social media more than any other Republican in Congress.

