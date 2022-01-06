The mobile gaming scene is likely to get more games in 2022 that were also made for PC and console, TouchArcade editor-in-chief Jared Nelson tells Axios.

Why it matters: Mobile is already the biggest sector in gaming, but what constitutes a mobile game is rapidly changing.

For decades, most of the big games on mobile were entirely different than the hit games on other platforms.

The lines are blurring thanks to more powerful mobile devices and because console and PC game makers want a piece of the giant mobile market.

“It seems silly to ignore the literal billions of potential customers who own smartphones and tablets,” Nelson said.

Between the lines: Mobile’s crossover games can be ports (new versions of old PC/console games) or multiplatform (launching at or close to the same time on console/PC and mobile).

State of play: One of the biggest games in the world, Genshin Impact, runs on mobile and console.

Ubisoft and Activision both plan to release new installments of big console/PC franchises on mobile this year.

League of Legends came to mobile in late 2020, and Pokemon Unite thrives on Switch and mobile.

The big picture: The mobile gaming market generated $93.2 billion last year and comprised 52% of the industry, according to industry tracker NewZoo

Consoles had 28% of the market, PCs 20%, according to NewZoo.

In the U.S., where consoles are the largest secord, mobile is less than half of the market.

It also faces more of a stigma among hardcore gamers in the region, though Nelson believes is finally changing thanks to crossover releases like Call of Duty and League of Legends on mobile.

The bottom line: A lot of attention is paid to the growing size of the mobile gaming scene, but Nelson emphasizes that the quality of mobile gaming is also on the rise.