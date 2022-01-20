M&M's say goodbye to high heels

Even M&M's deserve to be comfortable.

What’s happening: Candymaker Mars Wrigley is giving its fictitious M&M's characters a makeover. Most notably, the green M&M is ditching high heels for sneakers in the redesign.

It’s a bid to make the characters "current" and more "representative of our consumer," Mars Wrigley North America president Anton Vincent told CNN.

The big picture: High-heeled shoes are becoming less relatable. Sales were declining before the pandemic and then continued their descent when the crisis began.