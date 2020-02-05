Romney says he will not vote for Trump in 2020 election
Mitt Romney. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) made clear in an interview with The Atlantic on Wednesday that he will not vote for President Trump's re-election in November.
Driving the news: Romney sent shockwaves through Washington after announcing he would vote to convict Trump in the impeachment trial — becoming the only Senate Republican to break ranks and vote for the president's removal from office.
- "The president delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders," Romney said in a speech on the Senate floor. "The president's purpose was personal and political. Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust."
Yes, but: Romney also stated that "under no circumstances" would he vote for Sens. Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, who could face off against Trump in the general election.
- Romney wrote in his wife's name on the ballot in 2016. "She’ll probably get [a] second vote," he told The Atlantic.
