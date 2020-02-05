5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Romney says he will not vote for Trump in 2020 election

Ursula Perano

Mitt Romney. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) made clear in an interview with The Atlantic on Wednesday that he will not vote for President Trump's re-election in November.

Driving the news: Romney sent shockwaves through Washington after announcing he would vote to convict Trump in the impeachment trial — becoming the only Senate Republican to break ranks and vote for the president's removal from office.

  • "The president delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders," Romney said in a speech on the Senate floor. "The president's purpose was personal and political. Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust."

Yes, but: Romney also stated that "under no circumstances" would he vote for Sens. Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, who could face off against Trump in the general election.

  • Romney wrote in his wife's name on the ballot in 2016. "She’ll probably get [a] second vote," he told The Atlantic.

Go deeper: Mitt Romney shunned from conservative conference after impeachment vote

Go deeper

Axios

Mitt Romney says he will vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) will vote to convict President Trump for abuse of power and acquit him for obstruction of Congress in the Senate impeachment trial.

Why it matters: Romney is the only Republican senator to break ranks and vote to remove Trump from office, though the president is still expected to be acquitted later today.

Go deeperArrow6 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Trump Jr. calls for Romney to be "expelled" from GOP after conviction announcement

Photos: Senate Television via Getty Images; Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. joined a collection of Republicans who denounced Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Wednesday after the senator announced he would vote to convict the president in the impeachment trial.

What they're saying: "Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP," the president's eldest son tweeted moments after Romney announced his decision.

Go deeperArrow4 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Mitt Romney shunned from conservative conference after impeachment vote

Mitt Romney at the Capitol on Jan. 29. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, on Friday disinvited GOP Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) from the CPAC 2020 conference, following a key vote in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

Driving the news: Romney was one of two Republican senators to break ranks on Friday and vote for additional evidence and witness testimony. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also voted to call witnesses.

Go deeper... ⚖️ Live updates: Trump on track for acquittal

Keep ReadingArrowFeb 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy