U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin may be out of super-G medal contention at the Beijing Winter Olympics, but she told NBC on Friday: "I proved to myself that I can still trust my instincts a bit."

The big picture: The two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist had never competed in the super-G before, but it was the first time in three events at the 2022 Beijing Games that she had completed a race, finishing ninth with a time of 1 minute, 14.30 seconds. She also spoke of how she was moved she'd been by the support she's received this week.

What she's saying: "I never would've felt that humans could be so kind," said Shiffrin, who told NBC completing the super-G was "a big relief."

"It's the most surprising thing of my Olympic experience is how kind people have been in the face of my failure," she added.

"It is failure. It's OK to say that. I am OK with that. And I'm sorry for it, but I also was trying."

