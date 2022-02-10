26 mins ago - Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin's heartbreaking start to the 2022 Winter Olympics

John Frank
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States reacts after not finishing her run during the women's giant slalom. Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images
For 25 minutes, Colorado's Mikaela Shiffrin sat on the sideline of the slalom course, knees to chest, head bowed.

State of play: She looked like we all felt. Devastated. In disbelief. Heartbroken.

The 26-year-old American face of the Olympics — and our hometown heromissed a gate in the slalom race Tuesday, the second of two competitions this week in which she did not finish.

  • In the slalom and giant slalom, she skied a combined 25 seconds before her medal hopes were ended. Both were her best shots at gold in the 2022 Winter Games.
  • The last time Shiffrin failed to finish consecutive technical races at the top level was December 2011, when she was 16 years old.

Between the lines: Her falls are igniting inevitable comparisons to Simone Biles and the pressure of the Olympic spotlight.

What she's saying: "Pretty much everything makes me second guess the last 15 years — everything I thought I knew about my own skiing and slalom and racing mentality," she told TV viewers post-race.

Of note: Fellow Team USA skier Nina O'Brien, who is from Denver, suffered a compound fracture to her left tibia and fibula from a scary crash in the giant slalom Monday.

  • Doctors performed surgery to stabilize the bones and she's traveling back to the U.S. for further care.
