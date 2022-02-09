U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of second Olympic event

U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of her second race at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, failing to complete her run in the women's slalom.

Driving the news: Shiffrin also crashed in her first event, the women's giant slalom, on Monday.

In both races, she went off course early. During the slalom, Shiffrin was off course by the third gate.

Shiffrin was a medal contender in both events, previously winning Olympic gold in the slalom in 2014 and in the giant slalom in 2018.

The big picture: The three-time Olympian was looking to cement her status as one of the best in the history of the sport at only 26-years-old.

What's next: Shiffrin still has three other individual events in Beijing: the downhill, super-G and combined.

She is trying to become the first Alpine ski racer from the U.S. to win three Olympic golds in her career.

Thought bubble from Axios' Kendall Baker: That’s now back-to-back Olympics that the face of Team USA — Simone Biles and Shiffrin — has fallen drastically short of their, and our, expectations.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.