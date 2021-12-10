Simone Biles named Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Simone Biles accepts "The Original Award" onstage during the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center in November. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle
Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and the world's most decorated gymnast, was named Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year, the magazine revealed on Thursday.
Why it matters: Biles is widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time and is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. But outside of the gymnastics arena, she's also been an advocate for mental health and vocal in criticizing how institutions have failed to address sexual abuse of young athletes.
At the Tokyo Olympics in July, Biles, who was favored to win five gold medals, withdrew from five events, saying she had a case of "the twisties" and was pulling out to prioritize her mental well-being.
- Biles ultimately left Tokyo with a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze for the balance beam, but continued to use her platform to advocate for mental health.
- "Gymnastics isn't everything at the end of the day," Biles said. "At the end of the day, I have to do what's right for me and focus on my mental health, and not jeopardize my health and well-being."
In September, Biles joined former Team USA teammates to testify before Congress on the FBI's mishandling of sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar.
- Over 160 athletes, including Biles, accused Nassar of sexual abuse under the guise of medical care. He was found guilty in 2018 and will serve at least 100 years in prison.
- Biles' emotional testimony about the failures of the FBI, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee prompted an apology from the FBI for failing to properly investigate Nassar.
What they're saying: Several athletes have praised Biles' openness, with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick noting her "grace, eloquence and courage."
- “Her influence extends far beyond the realm of sports and shows us that another world—a better world—is possible when we speak our truths with integrity and authenticity," Kaepernick told Time.
- “Sacrifice gives back way more than it costs,” five-time NBA All-Star and mental health advocate Kevin Love said. “I do believe that it often takes one person to change the trajectory of a whole system.”
- “To see her choose herself, we’re going to see the effects of that for the next generation," Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history, told Time.