Simone Biles named Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year

Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and the world's most decorated gymnast, was named Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year, the magazine revealed on Thursday.

Why it matters: Biles is widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time and is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. But outside of the gymnastics arena, she's also been an advocate for mental health and vocal in criticizing how institutions have failed to address sexual abuse of young athletes.

At the Tokyo Olympics in July, Biles, who was favored to win five gold medals, withdrew from five events, saying she had a case of "the twisties" and was pulling out to prioritize her mental well-being.

Biles ultimately left Tokyo with a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze for the balance beam, but continued to use her platform to advocate for mental health.

"Gymnastics isn't everything at the end of the day," Biles said. "At the end of the day, I have to do what's right for me and focus on my mental health, and not jeopardize my health and well-being."

In September, Biles joined former Team USA teammates to testify before Congress on the FBI's mishandling of sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar.

What they're saying: Several athletes have praised Biles' openness, with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick noting her "grace, eloquence and courage."