Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Reach out to beat the pandemic winter blues

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

This season could bring exceptionally bad winter blues — and even worse mental health conditions.

The big picture: The pandemic already is causing stress, anxiety and growing mental health disorders — and it could get worse with COVID fatigue, seasonal affective disorder and holiday-related depression, experts warn. But there are steps you can take to alleviate the dangers.

Driving the news: The CDC is urging Americans to stay home this Thanksgiving as deadly infections are spiking across the United States.

  • Hospitals are overwhelmed and understaffed, making social distancing and other measures even more important, public health officials say.

What's happening: The pandemic is exacerbating mental health trends — when mental health conditions already tend to worsen with holiday stress — and introducing new issues.

1. Loneliness is growing in senior adults and is leading to a rise in substance use disorder, according to a survey of 1,000 adults who have parents over 70 living alone.

  • 88% are more isolated from loved ones, 85% are more lonely, and 53% feel forgotten.
  • 77% are abusing prescription drugs, and 65% are abusing alcohol.
  • 54% have a diminished will to live, and 49% are believed to be at a higher risk for self-harm or suicide.

2. Young people also face greater mental health issues.

  • The CDC found the proportion of mental health–related visits to emergency departments rose 24% for children aged 5–11 and 31% for those aged 12–17 between April and October, when compared with the same period last year.
  • The pandemic is stressing a health care system already overburdened, as there's only about one child psychiatrist for every 15,000 youths under 18, Parker Huston, pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, tells Axios.
  • "What we've seen is that kids who are already at risk and already needed some basic mental health support are now finding themselves even more in need. And then kids who might have been managing relatively well are being put into the at-risk or even in-need category," Huston says.

3. Substance abuse is rising.

  • While it is too early for data to establish a direct correlation with the pandemic, suspected overdoses rose 18% in March, 29% in April and 42% in May from the prior year, the Washington Post reports.
  • "The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the challenges for people with a substance use disorder. Certainly, let's just look at the individual increased risk factors: more anxiety, more stress, more worry, isolation, economic anxiety, losing jobs," Patrice Harris, the immediate past president of the American Medical Association, told the National Association of Attorneys General on Monday.

Yes, but: There are steps individuals and communities can take to combat the pandemic's punch to mental health.

  • Create new holiday traditions, such as have families make cookies, potato latkes or tamales together while on Zoom, Huston suggests.
  • Get outside every day for exercise and to see green spaces or national parks, all of which will help produce serotonin and help with seasonal affective disorder and wellbeing, says Ken Yeager, professor of psychiatry at Ohio State.
  • Keep in constant contact with older family members.
  • Check on your older neighbors who live alone and help with their yard or errands. Plus that "gift of sharing gives you a rush of dopamine, which is your mood boost in your brain," Yeager adds.
  • Look for outreach programs in communities. Yeager says some match older adults with students or others for assistance and connection, or they offer daily phone check-ins.
  • Remote-learning kids need to develop routines at home — "one of the big benefits for most kids about school is the consistency," Huston adds.
  • Utilize tools like light treatment and Vitamin D for SAD, Yeager says.

The bottom line: "Social distancing does not mean social isolation" says Yeager, adding that society can encourage resilience to protect mental health.

If someone is having suicidal thoughts, go to your local ER immediately, call the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or reach the Crisis Text Line by texting "START" to 741-741.

Go deeper

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
12 hours ago - Health

The pandemic is as bad as it's ever been

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

No state in America could clear the threshold right now to safely allow indoor gatherings.

The big picture: This is bad as the pandemic has ever been — the most cases, the most explosive growth and the greatest strain on hospitals. If businesses were closed right now, it would not be safe to reopen them. And holiday travel will be risky no matter where you’re coming from or where you’re going.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
14 hours ago - Health

Oxford University coronavirus vaccine trials show strong immune response

CSL chief scientific officer Andrew Nash with a small vial to go into the bioreactor to create 30 ml doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Nov. 8 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

A COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca is safe and produces strong immune responses in older people, per preliminary findings of a phase two trial published Thursday in The Lancet.

Why it matters: Coronavirus cases are soaring in the U.S. and across the world. The findings from the study of 560 healthy adults, including 240 people aged over 70, follow Pfizer's announcement Wednesday that its vaccine is 95% effective and Moderna's data released Monday showing its version has a 94.5% vaccination success rate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress to go on vacation despite lack of stimulus bill

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Congress goes on vacation next week, after months spent hardly working on an economic stimulus that almost everyone agrees was needed months ago.

  • This failure was disheartening in May. It was frustrating in August. It was maddening earlier this month.
  • Today it's whatever adjective best describes the compulsion to slam your head against a concrete wall.

The difference between now and then is that we can see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, thanks to vaccine trial results from Pfizer and Moderna.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow