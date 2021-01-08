Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Senate sergeant-at-arms forced out after deadly Capitol siege

Then-Senate Sergeant at Arms Mike Stenger walks the halls outside the Senate Chamber during a break in President Trump's impeachment trial in Jan. 2020. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday he has "requested and received" the resignation of Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger.

Driving the news: Capitol Hill law enforcement and security have come under heavy criticism over their response to Wednesday's siege on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump.

  • Authorities were overwhelmed by rioters who stormed the Capitol building and made their way into the Senate chamber, as well as some lawmakers' offices. At least four people have died following the siege, according to officials.
  • Earlier Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for firing Stenger when Democrats take the majority in the upper chamber — if Stenger had not already resigned.

The big picture: House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving has given his resignation notice, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday.

What's next: Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms Jennifer Hemingway will serve as acting sergeant-at-arms, McConnell said in a statement.

  • "I thank Jennifer in advance for her service as we begin to examine the serious failures that transpired yesterday and continue and strengthen our preparations for a safe and successful inauguration on January 20th," McConnell said.

Multiple lawmakers have also vowed to investigate law enforcement's response to Wednesday's violent U.S. Capitol breach.

Go deeper: Biden, activists decry "double standard" in police response to mob at U.S. Capitol

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer says he will fire Senate sergeant-at-arms over Capitol siege

Photo: Cheriss May/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called for firing Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mike Stenger when Democrats take the majority in the upper chamber — if Stenger has not already resigned.

Why it matters: Lawmakers are beginning to question how Capitol law enforcement and security so utterly failed on Wednesday to keep "March for Trump" protesters from invading the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying the Electoral College votes for Presisdent-elect Joe Biden.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol Hill breach

A mob of Trump supporters inside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Several lawmakers have vowed to investigate law enforcement's response to Wednesday's violent U.S. Capitol breach by a mob supporting President Trump.

Why it matters: The rally in D.C. was announced weeks ago and widely promoted, including by President Trump via social media in posts lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and his predecessors said inflamed the situation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!