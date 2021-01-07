Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Schumer says he will fire Senate Sergeant-at-Arms over Capitol siege

Photo: Cheriss May/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck says he will fire Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mike Stenger when Democrats take the majority in the upper chamber — if Stenger has not already resigned.

Why it matters: The dust has settled around Wednesday's invasion of the U.S. Capitol by "March for Trump" protesters and lawmakers are beginning to question how Capitol law enforcement and security so utterly failed.

  • The House Appropriations Committee, which oversees funding for Capitol police, announced on Thursday that it is reviewing the law enforcement response to Wednesday's events.
  • Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) on Wednesday suggested to reporters that he expects a number of people will "be without employment very, very soon," following the attacks, per Politico.

What he's saying: "If Senate Sergeant Arms Stenger hasn't vacated the position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate," said in a statement.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol Hill breach

A mob of Trump supporters inside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Several lawmakers have vowed to investigate law enforcement's response to Wednesday's violent U.S. Capitol breach by a mob supporting President Trump.

Why it matters: The rally in D.C. was announced weeks ago and widely promoted, including by President Trump via social media in posts lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and his predecessors said inflamed the situation.

Orion Rummler
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Ursula Perano
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tells mob to “go home now” after it stormed U.S. Capitol

President Trump. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted a video telling demonstrators from the "March for Trump" who invaded the U.S. Capitol to "go home," and falsely claimed that the election had been stolen from him.

Why it matters: The shocking breach of the Capitol came after Trump encouraged protesters to march on Congress. "I know you're hurt," Trump said, adding baseless claims that the election "was stolen from us," and calling it "a landslide..."

