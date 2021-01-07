Senate Minority Leader Chuck says he will fire Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mike Stenger when Democrats take the majority in the upper chamber — if Stenger has not already resigned.

Why it matters: The dust has settled around Wednesday's invasion of the U.S. Capitol by "March for Trump" protesters and lawmakers are beginning to question how Capitol law enforcement and security so utterly failed.

The House Appropriations Committee, which oversees funding for Capitol police, announced on Thursday that it is reviewing the law enforcement response to Wednesday's events.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) on Wednesday suggested to reporters that he expects a number of people will "be without employment very, very soon," following the attacks, per Politico.

What he's saying: "If Senate Sergeant Arms Stenger hasn't vacated the position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate," said in a statement.