Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol Hill breach

A mob of Trump supporters inside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Several lawmakers on Wednesday vowed to investigate law enforcement's response to Wednesday's violent U.S. Capitol breach by a mob supporting President Trump.

Why it matters: The rally in D.C. was announced weeks ago and widely promoted, including by President Trump via social media in posts lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and his predecessors said inflamed the situation.

  • Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta noted to CNBC, "Everybody knew that there would be a disturbance, everybody knew that there would be people who were interested in doing nothing but creating havoc in the Capitol, and very frankly it was the responsibility of the law enforcement and the Capitol Hill Police to secure the Capitol."

Driving the news: The U.S. Capitol Police who protect Congress asked other law enforcement to assist them after the mob swarmed the complex, resulting in the evacuation of lawmakers, staff and journalists.

  • Trump supporters as well as officers used chemical irritants in the hourslong occupation before they were cleared from the complex, AP notes.
  • D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a citywide curfew in response to the riots. One woman died after being shot inside the Capitol. Law enforcement recovered several weapons and D.C. police arrested at least 47 people for violating curfew.

What they're saying: Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who chairs the committee that controls the Capitol Police budget, told reporters strategic mistakes had been made and the rioting was "an embarrassment — both on behalf of the mob and the president, and the insurrection and the attempted coup, but also the lack of professional planning and dealing with what we knew was going to occur," per Politico.

  • "You can bet your ass that we're going to get to the bottom of it," he added.

House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said in a statement that the Capitol breach"raises grave security concerns."

  • She added she would have committee "work with the bipartisan House and Senate leadership to address these concerns and review the response."

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) tweeted, "We must investigate the security breach at the Capitol today. I warned our Caucus and had an hour long conversation with the Chief of Police 4 days ago. He assured me the terrorists would not be allowed on the plaza & Capitol secured. What the hell?"

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) told reporters there must be a "full investigation of the Capitol Police response."

  • "This building has been completely locked down since March," she said, per ABC. "Nobody has been in this building. How did so many rioters get into this building from so many directions?"

Rep. Val Demings, a former police chief, told MSNBC it "did not seem that they had a clear operational plan to really deal with."

  • Capitol Police did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Shawna Chen
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

National Guard, state and federal police deployed as mob breaches U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump supporters breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Certification. Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

The National Guard joined state and federal law enforcement on Wednesday afternoon in attempting to curtail a pro-Trump protest that turned violent as rioters breached the U.S. Capitol and Senate chambers during the Electoral College vote count.

Driving the news: Vice President Mike Pence encouraged the Pentagon mid-afternoon to rapidly deploy the National Guard to the Capitol, sources briefed tell Axios' Jonathan Swan.

Orion Rummler
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Alayna TreeneKadia Goba
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the room as a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters scale walls after marching to the Capitol. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Reuters

We were prepared to cover a different kind of fight in Congress today, a debate that would delay but fail to block Joe Biden's Electoral College win.

  • Instead, we there when mobs stormed the House and Senate chambers on behalf of President Trump, waving Trump 2020 flags and the Stars and Bars of the Confederacy.

The big picture: Later that night, we were back in each chamber as lawmakers vow to finish counting the Electoral College votes tonight. We're shaken but OK. We're also seeing democracy and politics in a different light.

