National Guard, state and federal police deployed as mob breaches U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump supporters breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Certification. Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

The National Guard joined state and federal law enforcement on Wednesday afternoon in attempting to curtail a pro-Trump protest that turned violent as rioters breached the U.S. Capitol and Senate chambers during the Electoral College vote count.

The big picture: The Pentagon said roughly 1,100 District of Columbia National Guard members were activated to help federal law enforcement respond to the mob per D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's request, AP reports.

  • President-elect Joe Biden incited President Trump to “step up," on national television Wednesday afternoon.
  • In a live phone interview with CBS News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the situation within the Capitol wasn’t controlled and that: “Help is needed.”

The state of play: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote in a tweet around 3:30 p.m. ET — about an after the mob first stormed Capitol Hill — that the National Guard had been called in at Trump's direction.

  • Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he would send members of the state National Guard and 200 members of the Virginia State Police to Washington. In a tweet at 3:29 p.m., he added the action came at Bowser's request.
  • “The FBI has been deployed to assist our U.S. Capitol Police partners as requested in protection of federal property and public safety,” FBI National press secretary Carol Cratty said in a statement to Axios.
    • The deployment of FBI agents "signaled the growing alarm among federal officials viewed the chaos swirling around the Capitol building on Wednesday," the New York Times writes.
  • The Department of Homeland Security deployed Federal Protective Service and Secret Service "to provide assistance to Capitol Hill Police," a DHS spokesperson told Axios.
  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also announced plans around 3:45 p.m. to send troopers and call up a rapid response force to support law enforcement in D.C.
  • New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy joined Northam and Hogan at 4:57 p.m., tweeting that he will deploy New Jersey State Police to D.C. at the request of D.C. officials. The New Jersey National Guard is on standby, he noted.
  • At close to 5 p.m., Bowser said at a press conference that "the metropolitan police department has been deployed to assist the U.S. Capitol Police in restoring order to the capitol."
  • Capitol Police also issued safety guidance to staff in multiple federal buildings.

Of note: The District of Columbia Council issued a statement earlier Wednesday saying, "the Department of Defense denied a request by Mayor Muriel Bowser to expand the responsibilities of the District of Columbia National Guard..."

Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

A tense, tectonic 48 hours

A stage goes up on the Ellipse yesterday ahead of tomorrow's pro-Trump rally. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

The next two days look to be the most tumultuous and telling of the wild, never-ending 2020 election.

Driving the news: Twin runoffs in Georgia today determine control of the U.S. Senate. And perhaps half or more of the Republicans in Congress will cast an unprecedented number of votes to invalidate President-elect Biden’s clear win, as the House and Senate meet to certify the Electoral College votes.

Shawna Chen
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Police officer who shot Jacob Blake won’t face charges

Demonstrators march during a protest in New York City over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis., Aug. 24, 2020. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty

Police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake will not face criminal charges, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely announced Tuesday.

The big picture: Kenosha was the center of protests, some violent, after officer Rusten Sheskey shot and wounded Blake, a Black man, on Aug. 23. The U.S. saw mass protests over police brutality and racism throughout the summer, set off by George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.

Ina Fried, author of Login
14 mins ago - Technology

Twitter removes Trump's tweets amid violence

Twitter logo. Photo: NurPhoto / Getty Images

In its strongest action to date, Twitter on Wednesday removed three tweets from President Trump in which he repeated claims of voter fraud while his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: A number of groups have called on Facebook and Twitter to fully suspend Trump's account.

