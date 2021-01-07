Former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton denounced the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

What they're saying: Bush condemned the "reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election" as he slammed the "sickening and heartbreaking sight" of rioters storming the U.S. Capitol.

"This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic," Bush said in a statement.

"The violent assault on the Capitol —and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress — was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes. Insurrection could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation."

Clinton said in a statement that "we faced an unprecedented assault on our Capitol, our Constitution, and our country."

He said the assault was "fueled by more than four years of poison politics spreading deliberate misinformation, sowing distrust in our system, and pitting Americans against one another."

Clinton added "the match was lit" by President Trump and his most ardent enablers, including in Congress, to overturn the results in an election he lost."

Obama didn't hold back in who was to blame in his statement on the insurrection, noting history would "rightly remember" that it was "incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with Clinton and Obama's comments.