Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden, activists decry "double standard" in police response to mob at U.S. Capitol

Mob members interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden joined Black Lives Matter activists and others in decrying what they said was a double standard in law enforcement's response to the mostly white mob that violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, compared to peaceful protesters calling for racial justice.

What he's saying: "If it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday ... they would have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that's true, and it is unacceptable."

Driving the news: President Trump's supporters marched to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday following a rally near the White House, as Congress gathered to certify Biden's election. Rioters broke windows and breached the building, including the Senate chamber, forcing lawmakers to evacuate to undisclosed locations.

  • It took hours for the Capitol Police, the National Guard and other law enforcement agencies to clear the building and grounds, using tear gas and flashbangs.
  • At least four people died, including one woman who was shot in the Capitol, and three others who died in "medical emergencies," D.C. police said Wednesday night.

Flashback: Last June, police used tear gas and batons to clear peaceful protesters and journalists near the White House so Trump could take a photo outside St. John's Episcopal Church amid nationwide racial unrest.

  • Law enforcement also used tear-gas and less-lethal projectiles across the nation to break up the summer protests, which erupted after the police killings of several Black people, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
  • Many were injured and thousands were arrested across the country.

What they're saying:

  • The Black Lives Matter Global Network tweeted Wednesday that the "insurrection and coup by hundreds of pro-Trump supporters is one more example of the hypocrisy in our country’s law enforcement response to protest."
  • Janeese Lewis George, a D.C. Council member, said in a statement that she was "deeply troubled by the double standard we saw in response to this attack."
    • "In June, we saw several federal law enforcement agencies crack down on nonviolent Back Lives Matter protesters with tear gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets at Lafayette Square. "
    • "Meanwhile, the violent seditionists who rushed the U.S. Capitol today met little resistance even as they forced entry into the most sacred spaces of our democracy. It is a disturbing contrast that we must reckon with.”
  • NAACP president Derrick Johnson told USA Today: "When Black folks are protesting and progressives are protesting peacefully they were tear-gassed, they were arrested, they were shot with rubber bullets. They were shot with real bullets."
  • Lucas Brown Eyes, a member of the Oglala Lakota nation, shared photos of police using tear gas and tackling demonstrators during the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protests at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota.
    • "As we watch Trumpers storm the capital with guns. Just a reminder, this is what America did to Native[s] protesting for clean water," he tweeted. "Where are the missile launchers they deployed at Standing Rock? Where are the water canons? Tear Gas? Rubber bullets?"

Trump himself in the past has called anti-racist protesters "thugs." But hours into Wednesday's melee he called on rioters to "go home now," adding, "We love you."

What to watch: Several lawmakers have vowed to investigate law enforcement's response to the violent U.S. Capitol breach.

Editor's note: Updates with Biden comment.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol Hill breach

A mob of Trump supporters inside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Several lawmakers have vowed to investigate law enforcement's response to Wednesday's violent U.S. Capitol breach by a mob supporting President Trump.

Why it matters: The rally in D.C. was announced weeks ago and widely promoted, including by President Trump via social media in posts lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and his predecessors said inflamed the situation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tells mob to “go home now” after it stormed U.S. Capitol

President Trump. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted a video telling demonstrators from the "March for Trump" who invaded the U.S. Capitol to "go home," and falsely claimed that the election had been stolen from him.

Why it matters: The shocking breach of the Capitol came after Trump encouraged protesters to march on Congress. "I know you're hurt," Trump said, adding baseless claims that the election "was stolen from us," and calling it "a landslide..."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!