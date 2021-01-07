Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Capitol Police chief resigns amid pressure after mob breach

Capitol police chief Steven Sund. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Capitol police chief Steven Sund will resign next week, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Driving the news: Sund's resignation, effective Jan. 16, comes amid pressure from lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the union representing the Capitol Police over the department's response to Wednesday's violent Capitol breach by a mob supporting President Trump.

  • Capitol Police, who are charged with protecting Congress, were overwhelmed by rioters who stormed the Capitol building and made their way into the Senate chamber, as well as some lawmakers' offices.
  • Rioters remained in the building for hours, until members of the National Guard and other law enforcement agencies arrived to help Capitol Police clear the mob.

What they're saying: Gus Papathanasiou, chair of the U.S. Capitol Police Labor Committee, said in an emailed statement earlier Thursday that the breach was "a failure of leadership at the very top."

  • Papathanasiou said he was "incredibly proud of the individual officers," but "they lacked the immediate backup and equipment needed to control the surging crowd as events quickly spiraled out of control."
  • “We have several protesters dead, multiple officers injured and the symbol of our Democracy, the U.S. Capitol, desecrated. This never should have happened.”
  • The union called for "leadership change at the highest level" including Sund and his senior Command staff.

Earlier Thursday, Sund said the force is "conducting a thorough review of this incident, security planning and policies and procedures."

What to watch: Several lawmakers have vowed to investigate law enforcement's response to Wednesday's violent U.S. Capitol breach.

Go deeper: Biden, activists decry "double standard" in police response to mob at U.S. Capitol

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol Hill breach

A mob of Trump supporters inside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Several lawmakers have vowed to investigate law enforcement's response to Wednesday's violent U.S. Capitol breach by a mob supporting President Trump.

Why it matters: The rally in D.C. was announced weeks ago and widely promoted, including by President Trump via social media in posts lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and his predecessors said inflamed the situation.

Orion Rummler
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Shawna Chen
Jan 6, 2021 - Politics & Policy

National Guard, state and federal police deployed as mob breaches U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump supporters breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Certification. Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

The National Guard joined state and federal law enforcement on Wednesday afternoon in attempting to curtail a pro-Trump protest that turned violent as rioters breached the U.S. Capitol and Senate chambers during the Electoral College vote count.

Driving the news: Vice President Mike Pence encouraged the Pentagon mid-afternoon to rapidly deploy the National Guard to the Capitol, sources briefed tell Axios' Jonathan Swan.

