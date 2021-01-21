McConnell to propose February impeachment trial

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) plans to propose later today that the impeachment trial of former President Trump begin in February to allow for due process, two sources familiar with the proposal tell Axios.

Why it matters: The impeachment trial is likely to grind other Senate business to a halt, including the confirmation process for President Biden's Cabinet nominees.

The House voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13 for “incitement of insurrection" after a violent mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol.

CBS News first reported on the plan.

What they're saying: "There are discussions about the timeline, yes. We would like to propose so Trump and his team have a fair trial," a source familiar with the talks told Axios. "There are questions about due process."

The state of play: It's unclear when in February McConnell wants the trial to begin.

Senators are currently scheduled to work from their home states the week of Feb. 15.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has not indicated when she plans to transmit the article of impeachment to the Senate, but many Democrats are hopeful for a speedy trial so they can get back to legislating and focus on Biden's plans.

Between the lines: McConnell, now in the minority, does not have final say on the impeachment trial's schedule.