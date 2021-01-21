Sign up for our daily briefing

McConnell to propose February impeachment trial

Sen. Mitch McConnell Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) plans to propose later today that the impeachment trial of former President Trump begin in February to allow for due process, two sources familiar with the proposal tell Axios.

Why it matters: The impeachment trial is likely to grind other Senate business to a halt, including the confirmation process for President Biden's Cabinet nominees.

  • The House voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13 for “incitement of insurrection" after a violent mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol.
  • CBS News first reported on the plan.

What they're saying: "There are discussions about the timeline, yes. We would like to propose so Trump and his team have a fair trial," a source familiar with the talks told Axios. "There are questions about due process."

The state of play: It's unclear when in February McConnell wants the trial to begin.

  • Senators are currently scheduled to work from their home states the week of Feb. 15.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has not indicated when she plans to transmit the article of impeachment to the Senate, but many Democrats are hopeful for a speedy trial so they can get back to legislating and focus on Biden's plans.

Between the lines: McConnell, now in the minority, does not have final say on the impeachment trial's schedule.

Shawna Chen
Jan 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi: Trump could be "accessory" to murder over deadly insurrection

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President Trump could be an "accessory" to murder in regards to the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC Tuesday night.

Why it matters: Trump faced intense criticism after a crowd of his supporters breached the Capitol and broke into chambers, including Pelosi’s office. Five people died as a result of the insurrection.

Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Off the Rails

Episode 8: The siege

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Beginning on election night 2020 and continuing through his final days in office, Donald Trump unraveled and dragged America with him, to the point that his followers sacked the U.S. Capitol with two weeks left in his term. Axios takes you inside the collapse of a president with a special series.

Episode 8: The siege. An inside account of the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that ultimately failed to block the certification of the Electoral College. And, finally, Trump's concession.

On Jan. 6, White House deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger entered the West Wing in the mid-afternoon, shortly after his colleagues' phones had lit up with an emergency curfew alert from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Oriana Gonzalez
Jan 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Chuck Schumer is now majority leader as 3 new Democratic senators are sworn in

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is officially Senate majority leader after the inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris and the swearing-in of new Sens. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

Why it matters: With a 50-50 Senate, Schumer will control a narrow majority with Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Democratic control of the Senate is crucial to President Biden's agenda, from getting his coronavirus relief proposal passed to forgiving student debt.

