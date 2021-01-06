Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) declared on Wednesday that Democrats have gained control of the Senate, with Rev. Raphael Warnock having defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) and Jon Ossoff currently leading in the race against former Sen. David Perdue (R).

Why it matters: A 50-50 Senate would give Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote after Jan. 20. Democratic control of the Senate will decide the fate of Biden's presidency, from whether he gets his Cabinet nominees to whether progressives get their tax hikes and public spending.

What they're saying: “It feels like a brand new day. For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate — and that will be very good for the American people," Schumer said in a statement."

"America is experiencing one of the greatest crises we have ever faced, and the Senate Democratic Majority is committed to delivering the bold change and help Americans need and demand. Senate Democrats know America is hurting — help is on the way," he continued.

"For too long, much-needed help has been stalled or diluted by a Republican-led Senate and President Trump. That will change with a Democratic Senate, Democratic House, and a Democratic President."

Go deeper: Georgia's four-year fallout