Raphael Warnock beats Kelly Loeffler in Georgia runoffs

Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Democrat Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia runoffs for the U.S. Senate, AP projected early Wednesday.

Why it matters: The high-dollar win brings Democrats one step closer to controlling the Senate. Warnock's race was run in tandem with Democrat Jon Ossoff's bid against former Sen. David Perdue. Both Ossoff and Warnock need to win in order for Democrats to gain a potent 50-50 split in the Senate.

  • In that event, the vice president determines which party will hold the majority. In this case, Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote after Jan. 20.
  • Warnock, an ordained minister who serves as senior pastor at Martin Luther King Jr.'s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, will join Cory Booker as the only two Black Democratic senators after Inauguration Day.

What they're saying: In a livestream video posted early Wednesday before his projected win, Warnock said: "We were told we couldn't win this election, but tonight we proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side anything is possible."

  • He vowed to go to the Senate "to work for all of Georgia, no matter who you cast your vote for in this election."
  • In her speech moments before Warnock's, Loeffler refused to concede and insisted she was on a "path to victory."

Between the lines: Loeffler, an incumbent appointed to the seat in 2019, faced accusations of insider trading earlier this year after selling off massive amounts of stock following briefings on the coronavirus.

  • Republicans also feared that President Trump's spread of misinformation around the election and his bashing of Georgia's Republican officials could dampen turnout.
  • Trump, who lost Georgia by over 11,000 votes, falsely claimed the state's elections were rigged against him and has pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to overturn the results.

Yes, but: Trump still turned out to campaign for Loeffler and Perdue on Monday in Dalton, Ga.

  • "These Senate seats are truly the last line of defense. It's really fight for our country, not a fight for Trump," the president said, alluding to his hopes for the Senate to reject the Electoral College results.

President-elect Biden rallied for Democrats in Atlanta on Monday, focusing on the potential for more economic stimulus if Warnock and Ossoff were to win.

  • "Two-thousand-dollar checks will go out the door, restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now," Biden said.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

New Republican poll shows statistical tie in Georgia

A banner for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler hangs from an old Army truck in Madison, Ga., on Saturday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Democratic and Republican Senate candidates in Georgia are in a statistical tie heading into Tuesday's pair of runoff elections, according to a new poll conducted for a Republican super PAC.

Why it matters: In both elections, Democrats pulled ahead in early voting, putting pressure on Republicans to increase their turnout on Election Day to catch up. The tie poll suggests a jump ball in the races between Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Trump and Biden hold dueling Georgia rallies on eve of crucial runoffs

Combination images of President Trump, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, President-elect Joe Biden and and Rev. Raphael Warnock at their respective Georgia events. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden were both campaigning at events in Georgia Monday night on the eve of the pivotal twin runoffs in the state that'll determine which party controls the Senate.

The big picture: Trump at his rally in north Georgia made baseless claims about the 2020 election and warned the state's Democratic candidates would force a sharp swing to the left. Biden said at his Atlanta event a vote for those candidates, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, would lead to the Senate granting Americans $2,000 in stimulus checks.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia's four-year fallout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's not just the presidential election that matters big time.

What it means: The outcome in tonight's Georgia runoff elections will decide the fate of Biden's presidency, from whether he gets his Cabinet nominees to whether progressives get their tax hikes and public spending.

