Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Georgia's four-year fallout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's not just the presidential election that matters big time.

What it means: The outcome in tonight's Georgia runoff elections will decide the fate of Biden's presidency, from whether he gets his Cabinet nominees to whether progressives get their tax hikes and public spending.

With control over the Senate majority and Washington political agenda at stake, the candidates searched for their winning message.

The Republicans didn't promise confetti and unicorns; they warned — literally — of danger on the horizon.

  • Kelly Loeffler ran TV ads branding Warnock "dangerous" and "radical."
  • In an op-ed, David Perdue called Warnock "a radical extremist" and Ossoff "his far-left sidekick."

The cold calculus: If Democrats win both races, they gain a 50-50 split, and future Vice President Kamala Harris casts any tie-breaking votes.

  • That added vote means the Democrats officially have the majority, and Sen. Chuck Schumer is the chamber's de facto majority leader.
  • Sen. Mitch McConnell would stay on as minority leader.
  • The two are likely to work out a power-sharing agreement, with an equal number of members from each party on Senate committees.

Key players to watch: Centrist Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who are seen as the bulwarks within the Democratic Party against far-left legislation.

  • Members of the "mod squad" — including Republican Sen. Mitt Romney — who shepherded the bipartisan coronavirus relief agreement in the final months of 2020 are also seen as central to any cross-party deal.
  • Some progressive members on the Hill tell Axios' Alexi McCammond they’re waiting to push Biden on his eventual COVID-relief package, including proposals like recurring payments to Americans, until they know if they can get the measure through the Senate.

But, but, but: If Republicans win just one race — and Perdue is the bettors' choice — Democrats' dreams go up in smoke. Republicans hold court with at least a 51-49 vote margin.

  • Cabinet nominees like Merrick Garland — who has been held back as a potential attorney general — are unlikely to move forward.
  • Plans to force tax hikes and spending increases fizzle because Democrats can't use a 50-vote bloc to force them through the budget reconciliation process.

Be smart: The likely area of common ground no matter the outcome is infrastructure spending, as Axios reported last month. But even there, the amount of money that puts shovels in the ground will depend on who wins in Georgia.

Podcast alert: Listen as Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells Axios' Dan Primack and his Re:Cap podcast she expects more Republicans to come out in favor of certifying.

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

New Republican poll shows statistical tie in Georgia

A banner for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler hangs from an old Army truck in Madison, Ga., on Saturday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Democratic and Republican Senate candidates in Georgia are in a statistical tie heading into Tuesday's pair of runoff elections, according to a new poll conducted for a Republican super PAC.

Why it matters: In both elections, Democrats pulled ahead in early voting, putting pressure on Republicans to increase their turnout on Election Day to catch up. The tie poll suggests a jump ball in the races between Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
Jan 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

2020 Senate fights spark breathtaking fundraising totals

Data: FEC; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The battle for control of the U.S. Senate has triggered unprecedented fundraising at the congressional level, with one Democratic candidate out-raising Al Gore in his presidential race just 20 years ago.

By the numbers: The top 10 Senate fundraisers in 2020 brought in more than double the money raised by the top 10 campaigns in 2018, raking in over $1 billion collectively, according to data filed with the Federal Election Commission by Dec. 24.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kelly Loeffler says she'll object to Biden's Electoral College win

President Trump and Sen. Kelly Loeffler at a campaign rally at Dalton Regional Airport in Dalton, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) announced in a statement Monday she will "vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process."

Why it matters: Loeffler made the announcement on the eve of her crucial, tight Senate runoff election in Georgia Tuesday — held one day before the certification vote.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow