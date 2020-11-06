Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

A 50-50 Senate: Democrats in power but not control

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If Joe Biden wins the presidency, he could end up with a 50-50 Senate split — an outcome giving Democrats formal control of the upper chamber but also empowering individual senators greatly and requiring a procedural feat to abolish the 60-vote filibuster rule.

Why it matters: A President Biden would need a Senate majority to make good on many of his campaign promises.

That would happen only if Democrats make the bank shot of winning two likely Senate runoff races in Georgia in early January, climbing from the minority to a 50-50 split in the next Congress — with a Vice President Kamala Harris breaking tie votes.

  • That power, enshrined in the Constitution, would allow Sen. Chuck Schumer to act as majority leader, but Schumer would have to broker a deal with Sen. Mitch McConnell about everything from floor procedures to committee seats.
  • Democrats would still need to win 50 votes for any major institutional rule changes or big spending packages, and they'd need buy-in from potential rogue Democrats like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.
  • Outlying Republicans such as Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski could also hold leverage over their own party on narrow votes.

Go deeper: In her role as the Senate's tie-breaker, Harris would be able to give Democrats the 51 votes they'd need to eliminate the filibuster for legislation, said Molly Reynolds of the Brookings Institution.

  • But that's only if they could get the votes of all 50 Senate Democrats, including moderates like Manchin and Sinema.
  • The Biden-Harris team hasn't taken an explicit position on the abolishing the filibuster and Biden — a 36-year veteran of the chamber — has voiced his support for keeping it.
  • “They can try it but it’s very unlikely. In fact, I think it’s almost ridiculous to think about it,” says former Senate historian Donald A. Ritchie.

Flashback: The once-sacrosanct filibuster already has been weakened. Senate Democrats triggered the so-called "nuclear option" in November 2013 by voting to drop the number of votes from 60 to 51 to confirm Cabinet secretaries and most federal judges, though not Supreme Court justices.

  • When Republicans clawed back the majority after the 2016 election, McConnell eliminated the 60-vote requirement for the Supreme Court as well, allowing Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett to join the high court.
  • In January, Democrats could respond by eliminating the 60-vote requirement for most legislation — but only if they can get every member of their caucus on board, as well as Harris.

Don’t forget: Vice President Dick Cheney broke ties in a 50-50 Senate after the tumultuous 2000 election where George W. Bush won the presidency over Al Gore.

What we're hearing: To pass some spending and tax legislation, Democrats can use the "budget reconciliation" process, which doesn't require a filibuster-proof 60 votes.

  • But just where and how "budget reconciliation" rule would apply will be subject to negotiation between Schumer and McConnell.
  • Those two Senate bulls would also have to figure out committee assignments, but they'd likely follow the 2001 compromise, when Sens. Tom Daschle and Trent Lott divided the committees evenly, with the vice-president's party assuming the chairmanship.

Be smart: Harris would have to be on constant call for Senate business — but the Democrats would find that preferable to having McConnell and the Republicans control the chamber.

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's odds of winning through a recount are nearly impossible

Data: FairVote; Table: Axios Visuals

The Trump campaign says it will seek recounts in several key states, but that's highly unlikely to change the outcome.

Why it matters: Statewide recounts have historically only changed electoral margins by an average 430 votes, according to the nonpartisan election reform group FairVote. Joe Biden's lead in several states is thin, but it's not that thin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of Navigate
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Wall Street is searching for electric vehicle gold

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Wall Street speculators are flocking to electric vehicle startups, assigning gigantic valuations to companies that have yet to produce any vehicles, much less any revenue or profits.

Why it matters: Searching for the next Tesla is a risky proposition. It's still unclear how quickly the electric vehicle market will develop, or how large it will ultimately become — and some of the new electric vehicle players are likely to fail.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow