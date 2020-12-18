Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Scoop: Biden privately pushes first big deal

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo Mark Makela/Getty Images

President Trump's now infamous "infrastructure week" may finally get a shovel in the ground ... during the Biden administration.

Why it matters: If Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keeps control of the Senate, a bill to finance all sorts of public construction projects may be one of the few big pieces of legislation President-elect Joe Biden can realistically achieve within a divided government, given its broad, bipartisan support.

What we're hearing: The president-elect's transition team has privately started laying the groundwork to strike a bipartisan infrastructure deal during the first year of his term.

  • The team has indicated to business leaders it sees an opening to use it as a driver for more economic and job relief as the U.S. emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Driving the news: Business and labor leaders — currently fretting over whether Congress can get its act together to pass a coronavirus relief package — are salivating at the potential of a secondary form of stimulus to fuel economic growth.

  • Neil Bradley, chief policy officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, tells me: "We've certainly had conversations with them. ... They're extremely interested in pursuing an infrastructure package, as is the Chamber and the business community."
  • He added, "Of all the issues that are out there, this one can form one of the widest possible coalitions to help get something through Congress."

Biden announced Wednesday he's tapping former Mayor Pete Buttigieg to run the Department of Transportation.

  • He is a rising star in the Democratic Party, and Biden's team searched for a substantive role for him in the administration.
  • Running point on a major infrastructure deal — also viewed as an opportunity to invest in climate change, 5G technology and underserved communities — checks that box nicely.

Yes, but: Officials in Washington still have PTSD from President Trump's regular — but unfulfilled — talk about an upcoming "infrastructure week." It was promised multiple times during the last four years but derailed for a recurring reason: Who foots the bill?

  • Many Republicans — resuming their posture as deficit hawks now that Trump is on his way out — are loath to agree to another trillion-dollar deal after passing a massive stimulus bill at the outset of the pandemic, as well as being on the cusp of a second one now.
  • Democrats have felt no such reticence, wanting to ensure any spending came in addition to funding for middle-class programs such as education and health care.

Be smart: Bradley argues, "We're never going to be able to tackle the underlying debt and deficit if we don't get growth going faster."

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneOriana Gonzalez
Dec 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Congressional leaders move closer to striking stimulus deal

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Congressional leaders are moving closer to striking a compromise on coronavirus relief funding, and could soon announce a roughly $900 billion rescue package with a second round of direct payments as low as $600, sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.

The state of play: Negotiations between House and Senate leaders and the White House are ongoing and the details are not yet finalized, but this is the closest Congress has been to reaching a stimulus deal in months.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
Dec 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Progressives fear false stimulus hope

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A leading progressive is sounding the alarm about an "austerity mindset" inside the Democratic Party, suggesting the biggest stimulus package President-elect Joe Biden gets may come during this lame-duck session of Congress.

Why it matters: Faiz Shakir, a senior adviser to Bernie Sanders and the senator's 2020 campaign manager, says Democrats may be embracing a misguided assumption that Biden will get another bite at the stimulus apple next year. Recent history, he argues, shows that won't be the case — which is partly why Sanders has been pushing for the biggest package possible during current negotiations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Dec 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

"People are angry!": Trump turns on McConnell for congratulating Biden

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump on Wednesday appeared to express indignation at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), one of his closest political allies, after the Kentucky senator finally congratulated President-elect Joe Biden for winning the election.

Driving the news: The president shared a Daily Mail article headlined, "Trump's allies slam Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden," in a tweet early Wednesday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!