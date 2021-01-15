Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Be careful what you wish for, Democrats

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democrats are in a dilemma of their own making, and now they want incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to wrap up President Trump's impeachment trial as fast as possible, two sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios.

Why it matters: The party wanted to hold the president accountable for helping incite last week's Capitol attack but the actual mechanism for doing so — a Senate trial — is a balky tool that will inhibit President-elect Joe Biden from launching his effort to heal the country and its economy.

What we’re hearing: The general view among Senate Democrats and Biden officials is that it’s in both parties’ interest not to have a drawn-out trial. They hope Republicans agree.

  • Democrats, who will soon control the White House, Senate and House, want to get back to legislating and focus on Biden's plans — like the massive COVID-19 rescue package he introduced Thursday night.
  • Republicans, they bet, don’t want to spend weeks litigating the attack, or draw more attention to their attempts to overturn the election results that helped fuel the riot.

But, but, but: It’s hard to streamline an archaic impeachment trial.

  • Even if both sides miraculously agree to doing away with trial documents and witnesses — since some argue every member of Congress was a witness to the Capitol siege — each side's outliers can consume hours for opening arguments, questions, debate and closing arguments.

The bottom line: Many Senate Democrats don’t want to waste any more precious time on Trump, especially when an impeachment trial — his second — is unlikely to yield a conviction if incoming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn't want that result.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 13, 2021 - Politics & Policy

McConnell won't reconvene Senate early for impeachment trial

McConnell. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell will not consent to reconvening the Senate on Friday under emergency authorities, delaying the start of President Trump's likely impeachment trial until Jan. 19 at the earliest, McConnell's team confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: If the House votes to impeach Trump for incitement of the Capitol riot on Wednesday, as is expected, the trial will likely not take place until after President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

Axios
Jan 13, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump, twice impeached

Photo: House TV

With soldiers guarding the Capitol halls, Donald J. Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached twice.

By the numbers: The tally for history: 232-197, with 10 Republicans voting to impeach. (None voted to impeach last year.)

Shawna Chen
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Murkowski: House responded to Trump "appropriately" with impeachment

Sen. Lisa Murkowsk. Photo: Greg Nash/Pool via Getty

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) responded to Wednesday's House passage of a single article of impeachment against President Trump, calling the action "appropriate" in a statement, and adding that she would "consider the arguments of both sides" in the Senate trial.

What she's saying: Though she did not say how she will vote, she noted that "President Trump's words incited violence, which led to the injury and deaths of Americans ... the desecration of the Capitol, and briefly interfered with the government's ability to ensure a peaceful transfer of power."

