40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joint Chiefs chair apologizes for participating in Trump's church photo op

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, apologized for his participation in President Trump's photo op at St. John's Church last week, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Milley's comments come as tensions remain high between Trump and the Pentagon over the incident, which was preceded by the clearing of peaceful protesters from the area.

  • "I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics," Milley said during a prerecorded commencement address to National Defense University.
  • "As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from."

The big picture: The president has also clashed with Defense Secretary Mark Esper on the topic, prompting chatter that he was losing favor with Trump.

  • "I did know we were going to the church," Esper said last week. "I did not know a photo op was happening. ... I do everything I can to try to stay apolitical and to try and stay out of situations that may appear political."
  • The Times reported that Milley similarly believed that he was going "to review National Guard troops and other law enforcement personnel outside Lafayette Square."

Rashaan Ayesh
55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump targets International Criminal Court for sanctions over war crimes probe

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against workers from the International Criminal Court who are investigating American troops and intelligence officials for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: This is the ICC's first investigation of U.S. forces, and both Afghan and U.S. officials oppose it. The U.S. does not formally recognize the jurisdiction fo the court, and the Trump administration is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,400,013 — Total deaths: 417,133 — Total recoveries — 3,484,672Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,000,464 — Total deaths: 112,924 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. cases surpass 2 million — Scientists struggle to find a clear message on Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  5. Economy: 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
  6. ⛳️ Sports: The PGA Tour resumes in Texas after 3-month hiatus.
Courtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 1.5 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

Why it matters: Unemployment applications have tapered off from their peak at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but remain at historically high rates even as states take steps to reopen and businesses start to bring workers back.

