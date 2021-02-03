Mario Draghi accepts mandate to form Italy's next government

Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, has accepted a mandate from Italy's president to form a national unity government.

Why it matters: Italy's government collapsed last week over a dispute about the disbursement of recovery funds from the EU, and the popular prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, has been unable to cobble together a parliamentary majority. That task now falls to Draghi, with an election looming if he fails.

The big picture: Italians voted overwhelmingly for populist parties in 2018, but with two wobbly coalitions having come and gone — and no votes having been cast — the ultimate establishment technocrat is now poised to take power.

The events have been dramatic but, in the context of Italy's chaotic politics, not particularly unusual. Conte's 2.5-year tenure is actually longer than most recent Italian prime ministers have managed.

He was an obscure law professor until 2018, elevated to prime minister not by voters but by two populist parties — Five Star and the League — searching for a figure they could both accept.

Conte survived their divorce in 2019 to form a new center-left government, and his stature grew during the pandemic as he ordered Europe’s first lockdown and lobbied for relief funds from the EU. His approval rating currently sits at 59%.

But his government fell after a small party led by former prime minister Matteo Renzi withdrew, and his efforts to put it back together over the past week have ended in failure.

Driving the news: President Sergio Mattarella asked Draghi on Wednesday to attempt to form a government so as to avoid snap elections during the pandemic. He accepted.