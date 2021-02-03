Sign up for our daily briefing

Mario Draghi accepts mandate to form Italy's next government

Dave Lawler, author of World

Matarella (with his back to the camera) receives Draghi for consultations. Photo: Handout via Getty Images.

Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, has accepted a mandate from Italy's president to form a national unity government.

Why it matters: Italy's government collapsed last week over a dispute about the disbursement of recovery funds from the EU, and the popular prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, has been unable to cobble together a parliamentary majority. That task now falls to Draghi, with an election looming if he fails.

The big picture: Italians voted overwhelmingly for populist parties in 2018, but with two wobbly coalitions having come and gone — and no votes having been cast — the ultimate establishment technocrat is now poised to take power.

  • The events have been dramatic but, in the context of Italy's chaotic politics, not particularly unusual. Conte's 2.5-year tenure is actually longer than most recent Italian prime ministers have managed.
  • He was an obscure law professor until 2018, elevated to prime minister not by voters but by two populist parties — Five Star and the League — searching for a figure they could both accept.
  • Conte survived their divorce in 2019 to form a new center-left government, and his stature grew during the pandemic as he ordered Europe’s first lockdown and lobbied for relief funds from the EU. His approval rating currently sits at 59%.
  • But his government fell after a small party led by former prime minister Matteo Renzi withdrew, and his efforts to put it back together over the past week have ended in failure.

Driving the news: President Sergio Mattarella asked Draghi on Wednesday to attempt to form a government so as to avoid snap elections during the pandemic. He accepted.

  • Draghi, who is best known for pledging "whatever it takes" to save the Euro after the financial crisis, still has a challenge ahead to win the support of enough parliamentarians to govern.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Pot stocks boom as industry sees prohibition ending

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

GameStop and the "meme" stocks have attracted much of the market's attention in recent weeks, but cannabis stocks have been the market's real standout in 2021 thanks to renewed expectations of U.S. legalization.

The big picture: Many have quietly doubled their stock price in less than a month of trading.

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - World

Aung San Suu Kyi charged after Myanmar coup

Photo: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Authorities in Myanmar on Wednesday filed charges against civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing and using walkie-talkies found in her home, just days after she was detained by the military.

Driving the news: The Biden administration has designated the seizure of power a "coup," opening the door to sanctions and a broader review of U.S. assistance programs to the Southeast Asian country, which was under military rule before becoming a civilian-led democracy in 2011.

Ina Fried, author of Login
3 hours ago - Technology

Amazon's next act

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As big as Amazon looks at any given time, it is always bigger than anyone outside the company can see, and a new CEO won’t change that.

Between the lines: In choosing top lieutenant Andy Jassy as his successor but staying on as executive chairman, Jeff Bezos is guaranteeing that the culture he built, powered by ambitions that exceed the public's imagination, will live on.

