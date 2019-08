Data: Gleditsc and Chiozza, 2016, "Archigos — A Data Set on Leaders 1875–2015", Axios research; Chart: Chris Canipe/Axios

Italy is used to changes at the top, so the resignation this week of Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte won't have come as a massive shock.

The big picture: Italy has shuffled through 17 prime ministers over the last 30 years, second only to Japan among G7 countries. With only 3 chancellors since 1982, Germany is on the other end of the spectrum — though Angela Merkel is expected to step aside by 2021.