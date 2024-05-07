Around the Beltway: Veg Restaurant Week Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios
🚨 Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares applauded the arrest over the weekend of 25 pro-Palestinian protesters on the University of Virginia's campus, calling the student reaction that of "coddled children." Meanwhile, students disagree with claims from UVA's president that there was "aggressive conduct," asserting the protest was peaceful. (WTOP)

🌱 DC Veg Restaurant Week is officially underway through May 12, with over 25 restaurants like El Tamarindo, Almeda and Equinox on 19th, serving plant-based specials and discounts throughout the DMV.

🧟 The U.S. Botanic Garden's most potent plant is back: a six-year-old "corpse flower" is blooming (and stinking) for a few days at most. (Washingtonian)
