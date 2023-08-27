A summer bucket list for D.C.

Summer is winding down, but there's still time to squeeze in last-minute warm-weather fun before you go full pumpkin-spice mode.

What's happening: Steal these ideas!

🛥️ Rent a boat

Boating is booming around the Beltway, with more charter and rental options than ever (and at every price point).

What's happening: New, affordable fleets including retro eclectic boats, cozy "picnic boats," and spacious sun cruisers have launched from D.C.-area waterfronts. Feeling fancy? Try a French sailing yacht to say "au revoir" to the season.

There's even "an Airbnb for boats," Get My Boat, with everything from a budget-friendly pontoon to a captained yachting experience.

Bonus: You don't need a boat to drink like a captain. I've loved hanging out at this semi-secret marina bar with drink crushes and live tunes overlooking the Pentagon Lagoon.

👙 Play pool

The rooftop pool at Yotel. Photo courtesy of Yotel

D.C.'s many outdoor public pools close after Labor Day (and some even before) — so get to it!

What's happening: Here's our guide to D.C.'s 22 outdoor pools and even more spray parks. If you're looking to dip into September, you'll want to sneak into one of these fancy private or hotel pools that stay open later.

Bonus: Pool closing time for humans means it's open swim for dogs. The annual doggie day swim is Sunday, Sept. 11, at five outdoor pools (note that the pups have to be registered and licensed, so plan accordingly).

🦀 Crack crabs

The Crab Claw in St. Michaels. Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket/Getty Images

You can't let a D.C. summer roll by without a Chesapeake crab feast.

What's happening: You won't find as many city crab pop-ups this summer (blame high prices and demand for water views). But there are *tons* of great options for crab feasts at restaurants by the Bay and in town (and even home delivery).

Little-known fact: Fall is actually the best time for local crabs — they're bigger, fatter, and less expensive — so you have some time (until October) on this one.

🍿 Catch an outdoor movie

Sunset Cinema Series at The Wharf. Photo: Patrick Revord

Is there anything more summery than watching a movie en plein air (preferably on a blanket with a bottle of rosé)?

What's happening: Our guide to outdoor movie series around D.C. includes viewing spots in parks, on the waterfront, and even at a famous cemetery. Good news: many run into September.

Bonus: Union Market's drive-in movies last until October when you can stay warm inside your car.